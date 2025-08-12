Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

New facilities added to Tripura memorial park for Bangladesh liberation warriors

PTI |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 05:50 pm IST

New facilities added to Tripura memorial park for Bangladesh liberation warriors

Agartala, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday inaugurated new facilities valued at 4.50 crore in a park, Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan, in South Tripura’s Chottakhola for the benefit of tourists.

New facilities added to Tripura memorial park for Bangladesh liberation warriors
New facilities added to Tripura memorial park for Bangladesh liberation warriors

The park, a memorial for the 'muktiyuddhas' who had laid down their lives during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, was inaugurated in 2017.

The new facilities include a cafeteria, 10 gazebos, two welcome gates and a toilet block.

While addressing a gathering, the tourism minister said Chottakhola, an area bordering present-day Bangladesh, had played a key role in defending Chittagong and Comilla during the liberation war.

“Muktiyuddhas, with the help of the Indian Army, had fought against the Pakistan Army. Ultimately, a new nation, Bangladesh, was created,” he said.

The government will engage guides for the park, and they will explain to tourists, especially from outside the state, how Muktiyuddas from Chottakhola camp had played a vital role in defeating the Pakistan Army in the erstwhile East Pakistan.

“The park is the symbol of friendship between India and Bangladesh. We never considered the people from Bangladesh as enemies because of the historical bond,” he said.

Chowdhury said the government is planning to form a new tourism circuit in South Tripura district by involving the park, Trishna wildlife sanctuary known for bisons, Pilak archaeological site, and the Buddhist Mahamuni Pagoda.

Chowdhury urged the youth to raise homestay facilities at Chhotakhola for tourists.

The foundation stone for building a replica of 51 Shakti Peethas has been laid by Chief Minister Manik Saha at Bandower in Gomati district, he said the structure will boost the state’s spiritual tourism fortune.

An amount of 98 crore will be spent for the tourism project, which is set to be completed within one and a half years.

Asserting that the government is trying to develop tourism as an industry, Chowdhury said the department will organise a festival to attract tourists.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / New facilities added to Tripura memorial park for Bangladesh liberation warriors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On