New flights to connect Imphal with three cities at subsidised rates

IMPHAL: Alliance Air flights from Imphal to Guwahati, Kolkata, and Dimapur were flagged off on Wednesday by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh at Imphal International Airport. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh Biren also appealed for more frequent direct flights connecting Imphal with major cities (ANI Photo)

“The air tickets will be offered at a subsidised rate twice a week on these new flight routes,” said Singh while launching the flights under the state’s Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

“Manipur has been going through a difficult time, and people are unable to use highways for travel due to the ongoing crisis (Meitei-Kuki conflict). The high cost of air tickets has also significantly impacted ordinary citizens, as lakhs of people rely on air travel. To address this, the airfare for the new routes has been capped at a maximum of ₹5,000,” Singh added.

He also appealed for more frequent direct flights connecting Imphal with major cities and urged the civil aviation ministry to form a team to review air ticket pricing.

Union minister of civil aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who attended the event via video conferencing, said, “This initiative will boost trade, travel, tourism, employment, and the overall economy, thereby empowering the people of the state.”

Transport minister Khashim Vashum emphasised the importance of the new routes, stating that they would improve connectivity and create opportunities for travellers, ultimately contributing to the state’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA) submitted a memorandum to the newly appointed governor of Manipur on January 13.

Their five-point demand includes ensuring free movement of Manipuri Meitei citizens along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam) and NH-102, part of the Trans-Asian Highway passing through Dimapur, Imphal, and Moreh, or reducing flight fares to subsidised rates.