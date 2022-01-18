New in NE | An internet shutdown, a curfew, a walkathon, and a police uniform

On Saturday, Olympic silver medallist Chanu formally took charge as additional superintendent of police (sports) in Manipur Police in presence of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh. The 27-year-old had won the country’s first silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting with a total lift of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk) on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Borgohain is the second sportsperson from the state to be appointed a deputy superintendent in state police as per a new sports policy. In February last year, ace sprinter Hima Das was also appointed to the same post.

On Wednesday, Borgohain, a champion pugilist who won the bronze medal in the welterweight category, was appointed as a deputy superintendent in Assam Police. Presenting her appointment letter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the 24-year-old a monthly sum of ₹100,000 (apart from her salary) to help in her training and also assured naming of a road in Guwahati after her.

The week also saw two prominent sportspersons from northeast-Lovlina Borgohain from Assam and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu from Manipur-both medalists in the Tokyo Olympics don the khaki uniform of their state police forces.

The organisations had, on December 10, given a month's time to the government demanding that all officers and personnel involved in the killings of 14 civilians on December 4 and 5 be prosecuted in the appropriate civil court and the action taken to be brought in the public domain.

On Friday, civil society organisations of the Konyak Naga, the dominant tribe in Nagaland's Mon district where civilians were killed last month, decided to extend their ultimatum served on the government demanding justice by 10 days with effect from January 15.

The demand for repeal of AFSPA has been growing since 13 civilians were killed at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district and another in Mon town on December 4 and 5, 2021, in a botched military operation. Subsequently, the Nagaland assembly called an urgent session on December 20 and adopted a resolution to press for repealing the Act. On December 26, the Centre constituted a high-level committee to examine the withdrawal of the AFSPA from Nagaland, whose recommendation is expected in February.

The walkathon, which began on Monday morning, culminated outside the Raj Bhavan in Kohima where a short programme was held and the participants submitted a memorandum to the Governor, and addressed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Signatories of the memorandum included members of various influential Naga civil society organisations such as the Naga Mothers’ Association, Naga Students Federation, Global Naga Forum, Eastern Nagaland People’s Union Dimapur, and Konyak Union Dimapur.

Hundreds of residents in Nagaland on Tuesday completed a 70-kilometre walkathon from the state’s commercial city Dimapur to the capital town Kohima in a peaceful demonstration against the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958. The Act gives sweeping powers to the security forces to search, arrest, and even shoot at people on mere suspicion for maintenance of public order in “disturbed areas”.

The announcement was welcomed by all sections, but its implementation could pose a problem. While many establishments including malls and offices started implementing the directives, public transport vehicles were seen flouting it and allowing unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers to travel.

If unvaccinated persons enter a public place, the owner of the premises would have to pay a fine of ₹25,000. The fine would be less for small establishments and in government offices, the person-in-charge would be held responsible. From January 15, only double-vaccinated persons would be allowed to use public or private vehicles.

Except for hospitals, one will have to be fully vaccinated to visit any public place. Government employees who have not got both doses of vaccine won’t be allowed entry to offices. At first, their absence would be adjusted with their due leaves, and once that gets over, they won’t get a salary for the days they are absent from duty.

The state has nearly 5.5 million people who are yet to take their second doses. From Saturday, only those persons who are double-vaccinated would be allowed entry into hotels, government and private offices, restaurants and business premises.

From Saturday, Assam imposed severe restrictions against all eligible persons who are yet to get both doses of the Covid-9 vaccine. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the move was necessitated to coerce all those who have taken the first dose, but are yet to get their second jab.

The call to strike during the pandemic and the internet shutdown that affected normal life, including online classes of students, were condemned in equal measure. Last heard, undeterred by the government’s action, ANYA is planning to announce another shutdown.

Stating that the strike was illegal on the basis of a Supreme Court order, Talo Potom, district magistrate of Itanagar, directed BSNL and all other private internet service providers to suspend mobile internet and wi-fi services within the capital region. As a preventive measure, 100 young people were detained and nearly two dozen ANYA members booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

Last month, ANYA, which is the premier youth association of the Nyishi tribe, labelled corruption charges against Khandu and asked him to respond within 15 days. On December 30, the association demanded Khandu’s resignation within seven days for failing to respond to the charges. On January 10, ANYA announced a decision to call a 36-hour strike demanding his resignation.

