New in Northeast | In Assam, a show-cause notice. In Meghalaya, a dome collapse

Last week a high-powered committee of the state assembly decided to ask IIT-Guwahati to conduct an independent audit of the building to look into the technical and design aspects of the assembly building.

The cost of damage due to the incident is estimated to be around ₹5 crore and would be realised by the contractor. But the inauguration of the assembly building is expected to get delayed by eight months. Initially, the project, which began in 2019, was scheduled to get over in December last year. But due to the Covid19 pandemic, the deadline was extended by six months to July this year.

Construction work was expected to get over by July and the building was commissioned in August so that the autumn session of the state assembly could be held in the new structure in September. Initial inquiries showed that the weight of the minaret including the dome, which was around 70 tonnes, may have been the reason for its collapse.

The new assembly building is being constructed on 80 acres of land at Mawdiangdiang in the New Shillong Township at a cost of ₹127 crore and an Uttar Pradesh government PSU-Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd was allotted the project. The design of the building was vetted by IIT-Roorkee, following which the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority gave the green signal for construction to begin.

On May 22, the signature minaret-shaped dome of the Meghalaya's new assembly building, which is still under construction, collapsed. Though no one was injured or killed, the incident — barely months away from the building’s inauguration — led to embarrassment for the state National Peoples’ Party-led government and raised questions on the quality of the construction.

Citing Covid-19, ULFA-I declared a unilateral ceasefire in May 2021 (which continues). The move was seen as a precursor to peace talks.

In February, 2011, ULFA split into two groups — one group led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, that decided to give up its violent past and sit for talks with the Centre without any condition, and the other led by commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, which decided against talks and rebranded the group as ULFA-Independent. It still maintains that sovereignty should be on the agenda for the outfit to sit for peace talks.

Insurgency in Assam started in April, 1979 with the formation of ULFA as an offshoot of the anti-foreigner's agitation against the inflow of illegal immigrants to the state from Bangladesh (former East Pakistan). The stated aim of the outfit was to create an independent Assam.

Two weeks after the Kishan’s apology, on Saturday, chief minister Biswa Sarma issued a show-cause notice to Kishan asking him to explain his actions in the next three days.

Kishan’s utterance and subsequent apology to the chairman of an outfit banned by the Indian government led to severe criticism of the minister as well as the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam. Opposition parties including Congress demanded that the minister should be expelled from the cabinet for his actions.

Following the ULFA-I diktat, Kishan changed his tone immediately and apologised for his remarks on Baruah. “If I have hurt Baruah in any way with my words, I feel sorry for that. I had not uttered anything to hurt his sentiments,” he told journalists. Following this, the outfit withdrew its notice regarding boycotting the minister in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

A day later, the outfit issued a statement demanding an apology from the minister within 24 hours. It warned that if Kishan failed to do so, he will be boycotted from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. Kishan represents Tinsukia in the state assembly. The banned outfit is stated to have considerable influence in both Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

On May 13, days after ULFA-I killed two of its cadres for allegedly spying against the outfit at the behest of the state police and the alleged suicide of another cadre in one of its camps in Myanmar, Kishan told journalists that Paresh Baruah was a liar. “Baruah has lied many times to people of Assam and they have now understood what kind of a person he is,” Kishan said.

A minister’s apology to a banned outfit’s chief and a show-cause notice

