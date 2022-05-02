New in the Northeast | A police problem and a political shift

Now with NDPP becoming the party with a majority in the assembly with 42 MLAs, there are speculations that its partnership with BJP could get affected. Leaders from both parties maintain that the present partnership won’t get affected, but there’s no guarantee that it will continue to the 2023 polls.

However, questions are being raised on how the NDPP-BJP relations will pan out following last week’s move. In 2018 polls, NDPP and BJP had a seat-sharing deal in which the former contested 40 and the latter the remaining 20. While NPF emerged as the largest party winning 26 seats, NDPP, which won 18 seats, and BJP, which bagged 12, came together to form the government.

At present, Nagaland has an Opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in which all parties including the NDPP, the NPF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two Independent MLAs are partners. Following Friday’s development, the current status of the UDA is: 42 NDPP MLAs, 12 BJP MLAs, four NPF and two independent MLAs. The NPF’s Liezietsu stated on Saturday that despite the switch by most MLAs, the party will continue to be part of UDA.

With the development, the NPF’s strength in the 60-member assembly came down to just 4 MLAs while the NDPP, which earlier had 21 MLAs, now has 42 legislators in their camp. The NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu termed the move by 21 party MLAs as defection and said the party was not consulted prior to it.

While it was stated that the move was aimed at strengthening the present government and also boosting efforts at bringing about an early settlement to the Naga political issue, the switch by 21 of the NPF’s 25 MLAs including former chief minister TR Zeliang ahead of the next year’s assembly polls in the state could lead to some political turbulence.

Amid the focus on Mevani’s bail in Assam on Friday, a major political development took place in Nagaland the same day when 21 Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs switched allegiance from their party to join chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The measures suggested by the court to make police arrests and subsequent investigations more transparent have been in implementation in several countries for years. It remains to be seen whether the Assam Police will think about implementing all or some of them or whether the high court will take note of Mevani's bail order and decide on a suo moto PIL in the matter.

“Otherwise, our society will become a police state, which the society can ill afford... converting our hard-earned democracy into a police state is simply unthinkable and is the Assam Police is thinking about the same, the same is perverse thinking,” the order read.

It stated that the high court could consider directing the police that all personnel engaged in law-and-order wear body cameras, that CCTV cameras be installed in vehicles, while arresting an accused or taking an accused to some place for discovery of some articles, and also to install CCTV cameras inside all police stations.

The court held instances of accused persons attempting to escape from police custody at the midnight, while the accused was allegedly leading the police personnel to discover something and the police personnel firing and killing or injuring such accused has “become a routine phenomenon in the state”.

The Barpeta court observed that to “prevent registration of false FIR” the HC could direct Assam Police “to reform itself by taking some measures... to give credibility to police version of occurrences”.

“Send a copy of this order to the Registrar General of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court for placing the same before Hon’ble the Chief Justice to look into this aspect of the matter and to consider whether the matter may be taken up as a PIL to curb the ongoing police excesses in the state,” the bail order issued by Chakravarty for Mevani on Friday, read.

The Gauhati High Court is, at present, hearing a petition filed by advocate Arif Jwadder in December last year alleging 80 incidents of fake encounters had occurred in the state since May 2021, resulting in 28 deaths and leaving 48 injured. The figure has since crossed to over 30 deaths and nearly 80 injuries in such incidents.

The chief minister, who handles the home department, has directed the police on many occasions not to shy away from shooting criminals, who try to escape or attack the police, on their legs.

Since May last year, when a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge, Assam has been witnessing a rise in several incidents where police have shot at and killed or injured accused persons following their arrests while they were allegedly trying to escape or attack police personnel.

The remarks were made in the order as the second case against Mevani was based on an incident which allegedly took place inside a moving police vehicle. In her complaint, the woman police officer maintained that Mevani assaulted her in presence of two other male police officers.

Significantly, in his 13-page bail order, Chakravarty raised questions about the growing incidents of deaths and injuries of accused persons following their arrest and alleged attempts to escape from police custody.

On April 29, Mevani was granted bail by the district and sessions judge of Barpeta, Aparesh Chakravarty, who stated that the fresh case against the MLA was “manufactured” purely to keep him in custody for a longer duration “abusing the process of the court and the law”.

He was granted bail by a local court there on April 25, but was arrested again by Barpeta district police for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman police officer while he was being brought from Guwahati to Kokrajhar on April 21 by road. He was sent to 5 days police remand the following day.

The 41-year old convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, who had offered support to the Congress last year, had been first arrested on April 20 in Gujarat’s Palanpur and brought to the Northeastern state by Assam’s Kokrajhar district police for alleged offensive tweets against the prime minister.

After spending seven nights in police lock-ups in two different Assam districts and a night inside a jail in the same state, Independent Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gujarat’s Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, was able to walk out of custody on Friday and leave for his home state the following day.

Jignesh Mevani’s arrest and police encounters in Assam

