New in the Northeast | A tribute to Lata, a refugee crisis, and a loyalty oath

In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second by winning 21 seats, but was able to upset the Congress, which won 28 seats, and form the government with the support of the National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front, and others. Since then, as many as 11 Congress Members of Legislative Assembly have left the party and joined the BJP.

The candidates belonging to different communities also offered prayers at the central church, mosque, sanamahi temple and Shri Shri Govindajee temple, all located in and around Imphal as part of the historic oath-taking ceremony.

All 54 candidates of the party led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh took oaths at various religious places starting from the sacred Kangla Fort in the heart of the state capital.

On Thursday, a “loyalty oath-taking ceremony” of the Congress candidates who are contesting in the ensuing 12th assembly elections was held in Imphal. This move, leaders said, was done to make the candidate respect the people’s mandate after they secure wins.

It is election season in Manipur and parties which have seen a lot of Aya Rams and Gaya Rams in the past five years are resorting to new means to keep their flock together once the results are announced.

According to Mizoram officials, nearly 8,000 Myanmarese have entered the state in the past few days taking the total number of refugees to around 22,000. Catering to the needs of these refugees has put a huge burden on Mizoram residents, especially those in the border districts.

Mizoram has been witnessing a steady inflow of Myanmarese fleeing action from the army of the neighbouring country since the military coup in March last year. Most of these refugees are from Chin state in Myanmar with whom Mizos share ethnic ties.

The small state is also facing another issue. With fresh violence in Myanmar, thousands of residents of the neighbouring country have entered Mizoram in the past few days seeking refuge.

Health officials in Mizoram maintain that the high number of cases and increased positivity rates were due to aggressive testing conducted by the state of all symptomatic persons.

The state had been recording around 2,000-2,500 new Covid-19 cases daily last week. Mizoram and Kerala were the only two states in the country where the number of cases and positivity rates were increasing. Mizoram has been recording positivity rates of 25% to 30%.

On Sunday, the state recorded 1,754 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. The state, with around 1.2 million people, has recorded over 185,000 Covid-19 infections and over 620 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stands at over 13,000.

The scourge brought by Omicron — the latest variant of Covid-19 — is abating in almost all parts of the country over the last few days. But the small Northeastern state of Mizoram is still in its firm grip.

The feeling was shared by millions of music aficionados across Assam on Sunday who listened to this gem and marvelled at how Lata gave a perfect rendition of an Assamese song in her first-ever attempt.

“Besides ‘ Jonakore Raati ’, she sang other popular Assamese songs like ‘ Godavori Noire Parore Pora ’, ‘ Rod Puwabor Karone ’, etc, which reflect her fondness for Assam. Like Borluit, (Brahmaputra) the voice of Lataji will forever flow in the minds of people of Assam till time immemorial,” he added.

Lata Mangeshkar had sung in Manipuri too. Her younger sisters, Asha and Usha, have also rendered many unforgettable numbers for the Assamese screen and music industry. But the elder sister was the trailblazer.

It was Jonakore Rati , which was being played through the day in Assamese new channels on February 6 when Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai at 92. There were other songs that Lata sang in Assamese, but Jonakore Rati was at the top of those for most Assamese music lovers.

Hazarika made his “sister” Lata sing Junakore Rati , the first song in Assamese sung by someone from the Hindi film industry. The song, written by Hazarika for his directorial venture, Era Bator Sur was imprinted forever in minds of Assamese music lovers and paved the way for many others from Bollywood to foray into the Assamese music industry.

