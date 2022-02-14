New in the Northeast | Snowfall and sorrow for seven families

Several parts of Northeast India witnessed inclement weather in the past week. Some parts witnessed a drop in day temperatures, there was rain in a few states, with a few areas including Guwahati having witnessed hailstorms and some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur recorded snowfall as well.

The unexpected snowfall in areas, which witnessed it after many years, cheered residents with many coming out and playing in the snow. Pictures and videos of snowfall in these parts made their way to social media platforms as well.

But smiles soon turned to anxiety as news came about the disappearance of 7 Indian Army soldiers in an avalanche in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The soldiers, who were part of a patrol team, were hit by an avalanche caused by fresh snowfall in the area located at an altitude of 14,500 ft on February 6.

As soon as news of their disappearance reached, search and rescue operations were launched immediately including airlifting of specialised teams to the area. Most parts of West Kameng district, which shares a border with Tibet in the north, had received heavy snowfall on February 5, a day prior to the disappearance of the soldier, after a gap of 15 years.

Despite best efforts, the soldiers from 19 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles couldn’t be located alive and on February 8 rescue teams found the bodies of Havildar Jugal Kishore, Rifleman Arun Kattal, Rifleman Akshay Pathania, Rifleman Vishal Sharma, Rifleman Rakesh Singh, Rifleman Ankesh Bhardwaj and Gunner Gurbaj Singh buried under snow. The deceased hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, a wreath-laying ceremony for the seven soldiers was held at the air force station on Tezpur in Assam. A service aircraft later took their bodies to Pathankot and Jammu from where they were taken by road to their families for the final rites.

Barbs and reactions this poll season

Popular among voters in Assam and the rest of the Northeast for his oratorical skills, Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma made his campaign debut for Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand on Friday when he addressed an election rally in Kiccha for the state’s assembly polls.

Sarma’s speech soon made headlines. While targeting the Congress, the Assam CM questioned the parentage of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and hinted that he (Gandhi) was trying to divide the country like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

“India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan (in 2016) under his (General Bipin Rawat’s) leadership. But Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. “Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?” Sarma had stated in the Uttarakhand rally.

The Congress hit back at Sarma for his remarks alleging that he had tarnished Assam’s image by his utterances.

“The Assamese are known as cultured and well-mannered people all over the world and the state is popular across the globe as a centre of spirituality,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah in a statement.

“Today, all that was reduced to dust with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deplorable remarks questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s father’s identity at an election rally in Uttarakhand. This has lowered the image of Assam’s residents in the eyes of the world,” he added.

Soon other senior Congress leaders from across the nation condemned the remarks of Sarma, a former Congressman who switched sides to the BJP in 2015. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Assam CM from his post for the comments. Telangana Congress decided to file cases against Sarma in all police stations of the state.

An unfazed Sarma defended his remarks and accused the Congress of deviating from the topic that he had raised: The Congress leadership questioning the surgical strike of 2016.

Who’s the better Hindi orator?

The Assam CM’s comments against Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Uttarakhand led to another unintended “debate” in Assam regarding which politician in Assam is a good orator in Hindi.

Reacting to Sarma’s remarks, Assam Congress unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah had issued a video message in Hindi where he targeted the CM and accused him of tarnishing the state’s image.

The video in which Borah was seen using several Assamese colloquial terms to attack Sarma soon went viral on social media with many questioning the Congress leader’s Hindi skills and some even questioning the need to issue such a statement in the language. Prior to the Hindi version, Borah had issued a similar video message in Assamese and a press statement as well.

While Sarma didn’t react to questions by journalists on Borah’s Hindi skills, the CM’s close associates, minister Pijush Hazarika and political secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, were quick to target the Congress leader.

“As Indians, most of us know how to speak Hindi. If the president of a major political party like Congress can’t talk in Hindi, how can we expect him to lead the party?” questioned BJP Member of Legislative Assembly, Diganta Saikia.

Unaffected by the comments, Borah quipped, “I have not appeared in a Hindi test or am a professor in that language, but everyone had said after watching my video that my Hindi is better than the chief minister.”