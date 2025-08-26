New ITI upgradation plan aims to enhance employability and seat utilisation

The skill development and entrepreneurship ministry is planning to modernise 1,000 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) over five years through a hub-and-spoke model. The plan involves 200 advanced Hub and 800 Spoke ITIs. The scheme was announced in the 2024-25 Budget. (X/Representative)

The hubs will have state-of-the-art labs, innovation centres, and trainer facilities under the ₹60,000 crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation. They will have four new courses and upgrade 10 existing ones. Spokes will adopt two new courses and enhance the curriculum of eight courses to align with industry needs.

India has 3,316 government and 11,299 private ITIs. Under the new scheme, each Hub ITI will support about four Spoke ITIs, with all upgraded institutes equipped with modern infrastructure, machinery, and equipment.

The scheme was announced in the 2024-25 Budget. The Union Cabinet approved it in May 2025 along with the establishment of five National Centres of Excellence for skilling to enhance the overall quality and relevance of vocational training.

The IITs scheme is being rolled out with industry participation when they are struggling with vacant seats and low student placements. Officials said the upgraded curriculum and training will enhance employability in line with market needs. Many ITI principals and students remain sceptical about implementation, citing poor success rates of similar schemes in the past.

ITI ecosystem in India

ITIs were introduced in 1950 to produce a skilled workforce for domestic industries through six-month to two-year vocational training and skill courses in trades such as electrical, mechanical, and automobile. They have about 2.25 million seats, but continue to face high vacancies, with just over 1.4 million trainees (14+ age group) enrolled.

Seat availability declined sharply over the last three academic sessions (2022–25) after the de-affiliation of 449,000 seats in courses with no enrolment for two consecutive years. The sanctioned seats fell from 2.65 million in 2022-23 to 2.24 million in 2024-25. The enrolment rose from 1.25 million in 2022 to 1.44 million in 2023, holding steady in 2024. This pushed up seat utilisation from 47.1% in 2022 to 64.6% in 2024, showing better efficiency but reduced overall training capacity.

“The de-affiliation of seats in the ITI seats was a long-pending decision made in the interest of improving ITIs performance and to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality in the skilling ecosystem….Any trade or unit having zero admissions for two consecutive years is liable to be de-affiliated, removed from the seat matrix, and the institute. However, if the institute feels to get re-affiliated, it can by following the established procedure,” said the Directorate General of Training (DGT) in a statement in response to HT’s queries.

The DGT, which regulates and sets standards for ITIs, said the de-affiliation of seats “paves the way for a more efficient, transparent, and future-ready ITI ecosystem.”

An ITI principal from Bihar said most students join ITIs hoping for Group C and D railway jobs, but with vacancies declining and few graduates earning even ₹20,000 a month, the institutions are increasingly seen as not worth the effort.

ITI improvement schemes

Schemes such as the Vocational Training Improvement Project in 2007 have been launched over the last two decades to modernise ITIs by improving infrastructure, enhancing industry linkages, and introducing performance-based funding. They laid foundations for reform, but progress remained uneven. The private sector participation was limited, and long-term sustainability was weak, leaving many ITIs with continuing infrastructure and quality gaps.

The previous ITI upgradation scheme, launched in 2014 with an outlay of ₹238.08 crore, sought to modernise selected ITIs into model institutions. By its closure in March 2024, only ₹192.65 crore had been utilised, and just 19 of the targeted 35 ITIs were fully upgraded, with a completion rate of only 54% over 10 years. The DGT attributed the shortfall to “slow fund utilisation and delays in submission of utilisation certificates by states.”

ITI placements remain dismal. A 2023 NITI Aayog study found only 36% of sanctioned instructor posts were filled, just 15% of 95,000 instructors were trained as per norms, and the placement rate was less than 0.1% (only 405 placed out of 41.4 million trained) even as there was an annual public spending of about ₹10,000 crore on 3,500 government ITIs, at a per-student cost of ₹1.32 lakh.

The DGT said states manage placements and highlighted apprenticeships, industry absorption, and self-employment.

Former and current ITI students cite poor trainers and inadequate facilities. Industry officials say graduates lack job-ready skills.

Sahil Maurya, an electrical trade student from a private ITI in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, did not attend classes regularly in his second year due to “poor training facilities” and is now preparing for railway jobs amid fewer vacancies.

A student from a government ITI in Haryana’s Sonipat said they rely on external faculty as their instructors are poorly trained.

Rampal Maurya, an assistant general manager at a Ghaziabad factory, said that ITI graduates need months of retraining despite basic knowledge. “Many often leave the company citing poor pay. We cannot give more than ₹20,000 to semi-trained people,” he said.

Nikita Bengani, the director of the Future Right Skills Network, which partners with the government to address gaps in the ITI skilling ecosystem, said low enrolment and placements are driven by deep-rooted structural and market challenges. “ITIs are often away from industrial clusters. Courses do not match local demand, and while some employers value ITI graduates, many still find them underprepared. Aspirations for better-paying, prestigious jobs also widen the gap, with many graduates refusing low-wage offers.”

Rajit Punhani, the MSDE secretary, said in an interactive session that they aim to make ITIs the epicenters of innovation, employability, and entrepreneurship through the Hub-and-Spoke model, industry-led governance, and global-standard training.

The implementation process will begin with the identification of ITI clusters in consultation with industry, followed by onboarding industry partners through Expressions of Interest. Selected industry partners will form Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) with the officials from the Union and state governments to manage each cluster. The SPVs will prepare cluster-specific Strategic Investment Plans, with a focus on industry-aligned training, new-age courses, and outcome-based funding.

The five-year scheme will first be rolled out as a pilot to test the SPV-led model, enable course corrections, and prepare for effective nationwide implementation.

Aakash Sethi, CEO of Quest Alliance, which works to equip young people with 21st-century skills, said companies like Reliance, Adani, and Mahindra will co-invest and help design training, curricula, and governance, shifting ITIs towards a government-owned and industry-managed model. “The hub-and-spoke system will optimise resources and expand impact, while new-age trades in EV maintenance, renewable energy, and AI manufacturing are being introduced in direct consultation with hiring industries to ensure clear job pathways,” he said.

Sethi said that the scheme may face hurdles of weak state capacity, uneven industry participation (especially from MSMEs), and a lack of practitioner insights. “Its success also depends on strong data systems that track performance and link results to positive incentives, driving reform and peer learning.”