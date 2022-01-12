‘New parties come to fool Goans’: Michael Lobo joins Congress, takes on TMC too

PANAJI: Former BJP minister and MLA Michael Lobo along with his wife and a host of supporters joined the Congress on Tuesday evening, promising to bring the Congress back to power in 2022.

Lobo quit the BJP on Monday, saying he was upset with the functioning of the party, especially the manner in which the grassroots-level workers are treated. As he joined the Congress on Tuesday with his wife Delilah , Lobo pledged to work to get the Congress 22 plus seats in the 40-member Goa assembly. Goa votes on February 14.

“If Goa is to be taken forward, the way forward for the people of Goa is only Congress. We have seen the work of Digambar Kamat from 2007 to 2012. In this coming election, Goa needs to go in the right direction. We will ensure that the party wins 22 seats,” he said.

As he urged people to bring the Congress back to power with a clear majority, Lobo also took a shot at parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party that are trying to find a toehold in the state politics.

“Many new parties have come to Goa and are trying to fool Goans. Goa needs to move forward in the right direction, hence I have resigned from the government and joined the Congress”, the 45-year-old politician said.

“Let us work hand in hand to bring back a people-friendly Congress government in Goa and remain committed to protecting the identity of Goa,” Congress leader Digambar Kamat said.

One of the vocal members of chief minister Pramod Sawant’s Cabinet, Lobo was the third Christian lawmaker after Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida to have quit the BJP. While Saldanha joined the AAP. Carlos and Lobo have both joined the Congress. The three have said the party has taken “a different turn” since the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in 2019. Christians account for 25% of the state’s population.

Lobo’s departure from the BJP is seen to indicate the unease among the BJP’s Christian MLAs especially in the light of attacks on Christians in neighbouring Karnataka that have not gone unnoticed among the state’s minority population. Clergymen have referred to the attacks that took place over Christmas during religious gatherings in Goa.

Congress, which emerged as the single-largest party in the state in 2017 with 17 seats, was unable to form the government as the BJP, which won 13 seats, formed an alliance with the help of the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. With Lobo quitting the BJP, the number of legislators who have changed sides since the 2017 assembly election touches 25.

62% of the legislators now find themselves in a party different from the one they were elected on back in 2017.