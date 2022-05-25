New plea seeks prayer at claimed Shivling site

The Varanasi district judge on Wednesday transferred a suit seeking permission for regular “darshan and poojan (worship)” of the Shivling, which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises on May 16, to a fast track court to be heard on May 30.

District judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha transferred the case from the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar to the fast track court of civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Kumar Pandey.

Vishwesha is hearing the Gyanvapi case and will on Thursday hear the application challenging the maintainability of the suit of the five Hindu women seeking the right to worship at the Ma Shringar Gauri Sthal in the mosque complex.

Kiran Singh, international general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed the suit in the civil court on Tuesday, seeking permission for daily worship of the Shivling which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi premises during a survey ordered by a local court hearing the women’s case. If the district judge says the suit itself isn’t maintainable, then it raises questions on the legality of the survey.

The civil judge was set to hear the case on Wednesday before it was transferred.

Merajuddin Siddiqui, one of the advocates of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, said that he hasn’t got a copy of the petition so far, but that he will file an objection against it (the suit), once he does.

