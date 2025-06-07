New rail link fulfils 50-year wait for people of Kashmir

The son of a former legislator who dreamed of connecting Kashmir to India’s railway network five decades ago witnessed history unfold on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new Vande Bharat train service at Katra railway station in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday. (PTI)

Peer Jalaludin, a former Baramulla mayor and senior PDP leader, watched with emotion as the train that his father had envisioned more than 50 years ago finally became reality. “My father was an assembly member from Baramulla from 1965 to 1971. He had raised this question in the then legislative assembly that Baramulla and Srinagar should get train connectivity with the rest of the country. That time it looked like an impossible thing,” said Jalaludin, now in his early 60s.

The inauguration marks a watershed moment for the Kashmir Valley, providing all-weather connectivity that has eluded the region for decades. Political leaders across party lines, business communities, and residents have hailed the development as transformative.

The 272-kilometre rail link, initiated in 1999 and declared a national project in 2002, features the world’s highest railway arch bridge—the Chenab Bridge. The project encompasses 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, representing what the government described as “India’s boldest step yet in transforming connectivity in the Himalayas.”

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah termed Friday “a landmark day” for the union territory. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the launch, calling it “a long-awaited step” that “promises ease for commuters and boosts connectivity in our region.”

The railway link is expected to significantly impact Kashmir’s economy, particularly its fruit industry, which contributes 8% of the union territory’s GDP. Bashir Ahmad Bashir of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Association described the connectivity as “historic and transformative.”

Indian Railways has already begun capitalising on the opportunity. The inaugural freight shipment—24 tonnes of fresh cherries—was dispatched from Kashmir via Katra to Mumbai on Saturday, reaching the destination in just 33 hours compared to the nearly one week it previously took by road.

Dilip Kumar, executive director (Information & Publicity) of the Railway Board, said the railways aims to transport “Kashmiri fruits, seasonal vegetables, handlooms, and handicrafts to boost the local economy.” Officials plan to reduce transportation costs by up to 75% and increase freight train frequencies.

The ambitious project was completed in phases over nearly two decades. The first section, Jammu-Udhampur (55 km), was commissioned in April 2005. The Qazigund-Baramulla section (118 km) opened in three parts between 2008 and 2009.

The technically challenging Banihal-Qazigund section, featuring the 11.215-km Pir Panjal tunnel, became operational in June 2013. Modi had previously inaugurated the Udhampur-Katra section on July 4, 2014, and the Banihal-Sangaldan section (48 km) in February last year.

Two Vande Bharat trains will now operate between Katra and Srinagar from Saturday. Railway officials indicated plans to extend services to Jammu from one end and to Baramulla from the other, with frequency adjustments based on passenger response.

Women entrepreneur Shazia Akthar called the railway connectivity “the biggest gift from the Government of India,” predicting it could be “a gamechanger” for tourism, handicrafts, and horticulture sectors.

Shabir Ahmad, a senior government officer who boarded the inaugural train, said passengers “couldn’t hide their emotions” and “all praised the country’s leadership for accomplishing this great task despite many impediments.”