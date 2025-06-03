New rules on reservation, domicile, languages notified for Ladakh

The Union government on Tuesday notified new rules for Ladakh, allowing reservation in government jobs for locals, a 15-year residency requirement for domicile status, one-third of seats in hill councils for women, and five official languages as part of efforts to safeguard the region’s interests. In 2023, the Union home ministry formed a high-powered committee to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture. (HT PHOTO)

In 2023, the Union home ministry formed a high-powered committee under junior minister Nityanand Rai to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture, considering its location and strategic importance. The panel, which included the members of Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance, deliberated protection of land and employment, and the empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, and other constitutional safeguards.

The Ladakh Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment (Amendment) Regulation was notified days after the ministry and Ladakhi representatives met on May 27 and agreed to the rules, an official aware of the matter said.

It defines a domicile for jobs as a person who has resided in the Union territory for 15 years, studied for seven years and appeared for class 10th or 12th examinations in Ladakh. This means any outsider settled in Ladakh after Jammu and Kashmir’s was bifurcated into two Union territories in 2019 will be eligible for domicile status in 2034.

A similar policy announced for Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020 said that individuals can claim domicile status if they lived there for at least 15 years, studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 exams there.

The Union Territory of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, also notified on Tuesday, says the reservation shall in no case exceed 85% of the available vacancies, excluding reservation for economically weaker sections.

The official cited above said 80% of vacancies are reserved for the region’s majority, Scheduled Tribes (STs), 4% for those living along the Line of Actual Control or Line of Control, 1% for the Scheduled Castes and 10% for the Economically Weaker Sections.

The ministry had proposed 95% of the reservation for locals during discussions.

A third notification issued on Tuesday provides for one-third seats for women in the hill councils by rotation to different territorial constituencies. The Ladakh Official Languages Regulation recognises English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti, and Purgi as the official languages and says that the administrator “shall make special efforts for the promotion and development of other native languages of Ladakh: Shina (Dardic), Brokskat (Dardic), Balti and Ladakhi”.

Sajjad Kargili, a leader from Kargil who participated in the high-powered panel meetings, called the notifications a positive step. “All the assurances given by the government of India have been largely fulfilled. I believe this will now help local youth get employment in Ladakh, who have been in depression for the past six years, as no recruitment was done.”

Kargili said they will continue discussions on other demands, including a separate Public Service Commission, statehood, and the region’s inclusion in the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule, which provides for the administration of tribal areas, establishment of autonomous councils with legislative, executive, judicial, and financial powers with a degree of self-governance.

In February 2024, thousands protested in Delhi, Leh and other parts of Ladakh demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day fast in Delhi in October last year after a home ministry official met the protesters and promised to resume the talks related to Ladakh’s development.