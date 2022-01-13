New study shows how coronavirus loses infectivity once exhaled

When exhaled, the Sars-CoV-2 is most potent in causing infection within the first two minutes. It then drops significantly over the next three minutes, and between five and 20 minutes, it consistently loses potency to cause infection, retaining only 10% of its infectivity at the 20th minute.

The insights have been drawn from a first-of-its-kind study by scientists at the University of Bristol, who used novel techniques to keep the virus suspended in a controlled environment using electrostatic energy.

The researchers exposed the virus to varying levels of humidity and found that the coronavirus survived longer when the air was more moist, but rapidly lost their ability to replicate when it was drier.

The authors explain the science behind why it happens: the virus is transmitted as airborne droplets, surrounded by water that includes various chemicals. When the relative humidity is low, the droplets begin to crystallise quickly, robbing the virus of its biological viability.

The most rapid loss in infectivity happened when the relative humidity of air was in the 40% range – in this condition, the virus lost half of its infectivity within the first five seconds. But if the relative humidity was at 80-90%, it retained 48% of infectivity for a good five minutes.

What does this mean?

Fundamentally, it shows what has been understood from real-world observations: the majority of the transmission happens during prolonged, consistent contact with an infectious person. If the person is talking loudly or singing, they are consistently spewing out more viral particles, which increases the chances of someone getting infected.

It also suggests that most infection happens when transmission is at a shorter range. This is why outdoor spaces have consistently proven to be safer.

The correlation between humidity and infection viability of the virus suggests that the likelihood that someone will catch the virus in summer is lower than in monsoon, if they are exposed to a contagious person for the same duration of time at the same distance.

The equation become a little complicated in Indian winters, though. Relative humidity depends on temperature – if it’s cold, the air’s ability to hold is water is reduced, consequently raising the relative humidity levels. Conversely, for instance, if you switch on a heater in your room on a cold day, the relative humidity will reduce and you will feel it becoming drier as the higher temperature expands the air’s ability to hold water.

Does it hold true for Omicron too?

It almost certainly does, the authors say. While the test did not include the Omicron variant, the scientists found the loss of infectivity was consistent across three variants that they tested.

They also detailed the “physiochemical” processes that essentially reduce the virus’s viability. Biological fluids like saliva and the airborne particles we exhale carry chemical buffers – these buffers tend to be stable at a particle level of acidity. But once they come in contact with their air, they become more alkaline. In other words, the vapour which the virus floats after being exhaled becomes less suited for the pathogen’s survival. The reasons for this, the scientists added, will be further investigated by them.

Studies published over the last month suggest that Omicron may be spreading more readily because it thrives significantly better in the upper respiratory passage.

In any case, the new study that shows how the virus survives or loses infectivity reinforces the need for people to stay masked, avoid prolonged, close contact, and ventilate indoor spaces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Binayak Dasgupta Binayak reports on information security, privacy and scientific research in health and environment with explanatory pieces. He also edits the news sections of the newspaper. ...view detail