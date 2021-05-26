Home / India News / Newly elected BPF MLA succumbs to post-Covid19 complications in Assam
Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta (first from right) visits BPF MLA Majendra Narzary at Guwahati Medical College Hospital late on Tuesday night. (Photo: Keshab Mahanta/Twitter)
Newly elected BPF MLA succumbs to post-Covid19 complications in Assam

Majendra Narzary tested negative for Covid-19 a few days back but remained on ventilator. He had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension and reportedly suffered a brain-stroke on Wednesday morning
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Newly-elected Bodoland Peoples’ Party (BPF) legislator Majendra Narzary, 68, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 complications at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Narzary tested negative for Covid-19 a few days back but remained on ventilator. He had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension and reportedly suffered a brain-stroke on Wednesday morning.

“Extremely saddened at the sudden demise of our ‘mahajot’ (grand alliance) partner MLA [member of legislative assembly] of BPF, Majendra Narzary. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of late Narzary. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” state Congress president Ripun Bora tweeted.

A former headmaster of a high school, Narzary represented the Gossaigaon seat four times since 2006. He was one of the four BPF lawmakers in the 126-member state assembly and was part of the opposition.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences on Narzary’s death. “Assam lost a sincere politician. I pray for eternal peace of his soul and offer condolences to his family,” he said in a statement.

