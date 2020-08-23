If Sonia Gandhi has made up her mind, then Rahul should step up and lead Cong: Gehlot

india

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the news of 23 senior Congress leaders writing a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi was unbelievable and if it was true, then the leaders should have kept the information to themselves. He also added that he believed Sonia Gandhi, who is the interim party chief, should continue to lead the party at a juncture when it had hit its lowest ebb.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Gehlot who had been locked in a bitter power tussle with his erstwhile deputy Sachin Pilot for over a month said, that when it came to a fight to save the ethos of the Indian democracy, Gandhi had always taken challenges head on. He also emphasised that if she had indeed made up her mind then he thought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should step forward and take up the reins of the party.

“News of 23 senior most Congress leaders writing a letter to Hon’ble CP is unbelievable and if it is true - it’s very unfortunate. There was no need to go to the media. I strongly believe that Hon’ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture,” Gehlot tweeted.

Last year, Sonia Gandhi had accepted the post of the interim party chief after a lot of persuasion by congress party workers and leaders on condition that the party would find her replacement soon.

After receiving the letter from Congress leaders on the leadership issue, Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her response, told them that she was not interested in leading the party once again when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 10 had requested her to assume the reins of the organisation once more, according to a senior party official.