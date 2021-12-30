News update from HT: Omicron pushes Covid tally to 4-digit number in Delhi, Mumbai. Kolkata and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron pushes Covid tally: 4-digit Covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The Covid-19 situation of India worsened overnight with states recording a huge jump in the number of Covid-19 cases. Read more

Heavy rain lashes Chennai, cause traffic snarls, floods; IMD sends orange alert

Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its suburbs with strong winds on Thursday afternoon. Read more

Covaxin found to be safe and immunogenic in 2-18 age group: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), on Thursday, announced that BBV152 (Covaxin), its whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study. Read more

'Expect him to rain centuries after centuries': Gavaskar backs 'underachiever' India star to score consistent hundreds

India secured a comprehensive 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Read more

Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid-19 positive in Dubai, sister Namrata Shirodkar says ‘get well soon’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who lives in Dubai, announced on social media late Wednesday night that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

