News update from HT: Omicron pushes Covid tally to 4-digit number in Delhi, Mumbai. Kolkata and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Omicron pushes Covid tally: 4-digit Covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
The Covid-19 situation of India worsened overnight with states recording a huge jump in the number of Covid-19 cases. Read more
Heavy rain lashes Chennai, cause traffic snarls, floods; IMD sends orange alert
Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its suburbs with strong winds on Thursday afternoon. Read more
Covaxin found to be safe and immunogenic in 2-18 age group: Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), on Thursday, announced that BBV152 (Covaxin), its whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study. Read more
'Expect him to rain centuries after centuries': Gavaskar backs 'underachiever' India star to score consistent hundreds
India secured a comprehensive 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Read more
Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid-19 positive in Dubai, sister Namrata Shirodkar says ‘get well soon’
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who lives in Dubai, announced on social media late Wednesday night that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Read more