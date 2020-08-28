News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR begins second round of sero survey across India and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:01 IST



ICMR starts second all-India sero survey; results expected in September

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has begun the second round of its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sero survey to determine how many more Indians have been exposed to the infection since the first such exercise was conducted in May during the nationwide lockdown. Read more

Andhra HC stalls Jagan Reddy’s three capital plan till September 21

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Thursday extended status quo on continuing Amaravati as the state capital till September 21, thereby halting the plan of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam and judicial capital to Kurnool. Read more

A decade later, a school building in Uttar Pradesh is still in the making

A decade since it was sanctioned, the building of the proposed multi-storey school of state basic education department that was to come up at Kanshiram Awas Yojana in Phaphamau is yet not complete. Read more

Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

Top Republican party leaders Thursday night rallied behind President Donald Trump as they used the platform of Republican National Convention to launch a blistering attack on his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. Read more

IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot

A 14-day quarantine rule in Abu Dhabi has put Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the two IPL teams based there, in a spot. While the remaining six teams in Dubai can start training, KKR and MI players need an extra week before they can step out of their rooms. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput was haunted by MeToo allegations, thought Sanjana Sanghi was ‘part of a big nexus’: Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has said that the #MeToo allegation made about Sushant Singh Rajput, and his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s delay in offering a clarification, greatly bothered Sushant. Rhea suggested that the allegation was made as a part of a larger conspiracy. Read more

Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in pink, shares latest Instagram picture amid Ganesh Chaturthi

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself praying to Lord Ganesha as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are almost coming to an end. This season has seen a slump in several festivities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Bollywood celebrities are ensuring that our spirits remain high by sharing the festive spirit with their followers, albeit virtually. Read more

‘2020 has not been the best year’, lightning strikes as groom says these words. Video is now viral

“What a timing,” this is probably what you’ll utter after seeing this now viral video of a wedding ceremony. Shared by groom Aaron Sawitsky, the video captures a surprising event which took place during his wedding ceremony with Denice McClure. Read more

Watch: IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane