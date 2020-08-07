News updated from Hindustan Times: Online filing of self declaration and exemption forms to start for international arrivals and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:08 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at this hour.

International arrivals made easy with online filing of self declaration and exemption forms

Travelling is likely to become a bit easier for international passengers arriving in India from August 8 when Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launches a portal allowing online filling of the mandatory self-declaration forms and applications for exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine. Read more.

Serum Institute ties up with Bill Gates Foundation, Gavi to speed up Covid-19 vaccine manufacture process

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered into a new partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to speed up the process of manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for India and other third world countries, SII said in a statement. Read more.

Nagpur City Police wants to give grammar lessons to scammers. Here’s why

Every now and then, police departments across the nation, take to social media to spread awareness about scam activities and also remind people to stay safe. Nagpur Police, in their latest tweet, did the same but in a sarcastic and witty way. Their recent post is addressed to scammers and they constructed the message in such a way that it may leave you laughing out loud. Read more.

‘You can’t do this’: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan team management after former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed carries shoes as 12th man

Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar feels the team management has disrespected Sarfaraz Ahmed by making him perform 12th-man duties on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Manchester. Sarfaraz, who was appointed Pakistan captain after the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, was sacked after leading the country for almost four years. Read more.

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV unveiled, targets Venue and Brezza

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV finally broke cover in production form in a world premiere organised on Friday. The sub-compact SUV was showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 and the production version bears several similarities with it as it hopes to lock horns against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300 once launched around the festive period. Read more.

The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats: Tate Museum faces heat over racist mural in Europe’s ‘most amusing room’

Britain’s Tate museum said it was considering how to address “deeply problematic racist imagery” in a restaurant at one of its London galleries, as anti-racism campaigners called for the art to be removed or the restaurant relocated. The museum also said in a statement that it will make the dining room “more welcoming and inclusive”. Read more.

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. Over 10 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been asked to join the rescue operation in the area. Watch video.