News updates from Hindustan Times: 3.5 million enrol for MGNREGS work amid migrant exodus and all the latest news

Updated: May 23, 2020 09:10 IST

3.5 million enrol for MGNREGS work amid migrant exodus

The number of enrolments for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) surged almost twentyfold in the period from April 1 to May 20, coinciding with an exodus of migrant workers from the big cities to homes in the hinterland following the Covid-19 lockdown, according to government data and officials in multiple states. Read more

Uttarakhand man who left family 24 yrs ago returns home during Covid-19 lockdown

In what could be termed as a story straight from a Bollywood movie, a 43-year-old man reunited with his family after more than two decades of leaving home in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district. Prakash Singh Karki, a resident of Ramadi village, had left home 24 years ago without informing his family. Read more

‘No movement pass needed for people with flight, train tickets’: Noida Police

With the government opening up the skies for air travel from May 25 and 100 pairs of trains to be pressed into service from June 1, authorities in Noida have said that those with a confirmed rail or plane ticket will be allowed to cross the Delhi-Noida border for their travel purpose. Read more

South America a new Covid-19 epicentre, Africa reaches 1 lakh cases: WHO

South America has become a new epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far have a relatively low death toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. Read more

Racquet tap, imaginary crowd: A peek into tennis amid Covid-19

Hubert Hurkacz smacked a forehand winner, picked up his towel lying behind, and walked up to the net. There, he exchanged a little racquet tap with Reilly Opelka at the other side of the net, then he walked towards the centre of the court before waving to the crowd. Read more

Twitter said it would verify anyone who replied to its tweet, here’s what happened next

Twitter pulled a fast one on all its users by tweeting that it was going to verify anyone who would reply to its tweet. If it sounds too good to be true - it is. Read more

Suhana Khan celebrates 20th birthday in style amid lockdown, strolls on her terrace for a photoshoot. See pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 20 on Friday. The star kid celebrated her birthday at her residence Mannat in Mumbai, and shared a glimpse of her party on Instagram. Read more

Watch: Migrants arrive at Pune station over an alleged fake message, asked to return