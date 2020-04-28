News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10 and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:16 IST

4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10

At least four areas in Delhi are likely to come out of the containment zone categorisation by May 3, when the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 is scheduled to end. Read more.

Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for 2 days

Apex government think-tank Niti Aayog on Tuesday sealed its office headquartered at Niti Bhawan after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second government building to be sealed a week after the ministry of civil aviation sealed its office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh. Read more.

Shiv Sena calls Bulandshahr killings ‘terrible’, Congress demands thorough probe

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has called the killing of two sadhus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr “terrible” and appealed people to not give it a communal colour. The bodies of the two sadhus were found in a temple in Pagona village in Anoopshahar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday night. Read more.

Can’t control when we could go home, so we don’t think about it: Sjoerd Marijne on life in lockdown

Being at the camp for nearly nine weeks now, Marijne says he is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to lift so that he and the players can visit their families.In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the Dutchman opens up on how the team is keeping themselves positive away from families amid lockdown. Read more.

Soon after MIUI 12 announcement, Xiaomi says MIUI 13 is underworks

Announcing the next version of smartphone software is not new for Xiaomi. The company, soon after rolling out MIUI 11, confirmed that it is working on MIUI 12.Meanwhile, MIUI 12 has been announced in China alongside the Mi 10 Youth 5G Edition smartphone. Read more.

Call this cat Regina George because it is done with people trying to make fetch happen

This 10-second-long clip was posted to Reddit on April 27. Descriptively captioned, “After 10 minutes of fetch, the new kitten decided she had had enough”; the video was shared to the subreddit ‘Startled Cats’. Read more.

Quarantine closet detox: 5 rules to let go of the clothes you no longer need but keep

When you open your wardrobe, is it bursting at the seams? It’s a possibility that it may take one more than an hour to scour through the hundred pieces and pick that one white shirt. Read more.

Bombay HC strikes down UGC Regulation that restricted tenure of college principals

College principals can now continue to hold their posts till their retirement, as the Bombay High Court on Monday struck down a clause in University Grant Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2010 that converted their permanent posts into term posts. Read more.

Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un’s health: ‘Have a very good idea but can’t talk about it’

US President Donald Trump said he has a ‘very good idea’ about Kim Jong Un’s health. However, Trump said that he couldn’t talk about it. Trump also said that if he weren’t president, US would have gone to war against Kim. Trump said, “Kim Jong Un? I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well.” Watch here.