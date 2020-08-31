News updates from Hindustan Times: 7-day state mourning announced for former president Pranab Mukherjee and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:56 IST

7-day state mourning announced for former president Pranab Mukherjee

A seven-day state mourning was announced by the Centre after former president Pranab Mukherjee died at a Delhi hospital on Monday. He was 84-years-old. Read more

India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 23.9% in April-June period quarter, official data released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) showed on Monday, amid coronavirus pandemic-induced which hit businesses and livelihoods across the country. Read more

Man tweets about Chadwick Boseman’s kindness towards a stranger, tale moves tweeple

Chadwick Boseman’s sudden death left people all over the world heartbroken. Ever since the announcement, fans have flooded social media platforms with moving tributes for the actor. Read more

Asus to launch ‘Expert’ commercial laptops, PCs and AiOs in India, launch to take place in September

While Asus is already grabbing headlines for its smartphones in India, it has also been aggressive in the PC and laptop space. Read more

Summer Travel: From road trips to beaches, here’s how to make the most of your vacation days

A global pandemic may be upon us, stranding us all within the confines of our own homes for the fear of getting infected, but that is not enough to completely quell our desire to travel and explore. Read more

With Suresh Raina not around, MS Dhoni should bat at No. 3 for CSK: Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels the 2020 edition of the IPL will be a wonderful opportunity for MS Dhoni to bat up the order, most likely at No. 3. Read more

Watch: Trump son-in-law on historic Israel-UAE flight after peace deal

In a historic first, a commercial flight flew from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, weeks after the two nations inked a peace agreement, brokered by the United States of America. Read more