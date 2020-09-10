News updates from Hindustan Times: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as West Bengal Congress president and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:51 IST

Congress’ Bengal president pick sends clear message to Mamata Banerjee

With the appointment of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the crucial 2021 polls, the Congress high command has signaled an interest in further strengthening of ties with the Left and escalation of offensive against the ruling Trinamool Congress, say experts. Read more

Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September

India has been consistently reporting around 1,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths a day since the beginning of September and the cumulative death toll in the country due to the viral infection breached the 75,000 mark on Wednesday. Read more

Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown

Even as Maharashtra continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a growing demand among Mumbai residents to resume the Metro and suburban railway services, especially after the state allowed private offices to operate at 30% capacity from September 2. Read more

IPL 2020: There will be a ‘nice layer of leadership’ around Dinesh Karthik, says KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

When Kolkata Knight Riders decided to part ways with former captain Gautam Gambhir in 2017, the biggest question mark was about who will would lead the franchise. It had to be a fresh start under someone who leads the franchise into a new phase. Read more

Triumph rides in Rocket 3 GT at ₹18.40 lakh, its most expensive bike in India

Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday launched the new Rocket 3 GT power cruiser in the Indian market starting at ₹18.40 lakh. It costs ₹40,000 higher than the regular Rocket 3 motorcycle which has been priced at ₹18.00 Lakh. Read more

Shibani Dandekar calls Ankita Lokhande’s letter grotesque: ‘She never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant’

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar has once again stood in support of her friend Rhea Chakraborty, this time to defend her against Ankita Lokhande. Read more

Harbhajan Singh shares image of ‘modern thali,’ you may find it highly relatable

Harbhajan, taking to Twitter, shared the image of a food platter commonly called ‘thali’ which is served across the nation with a combination of different food items. Read more

Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch