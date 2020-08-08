News updates from Hindustan Times: Aim to see Delhi among top 5 global destinations for startups, says Arvind Kejriwal and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:03 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at this hour.

Aim to see Delhi among top 5 global destinations for startups, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has kicked off a consultation process to draft a new startup policy with industry leaders and young entrepreneurs aiming to give a fillip to startups in Delhi and making the capital their preferred destination. Read more.

India-China can overcome differences with some kind of equilibrium, says Jaishankar on long-term ties

India and China can overcome their differences in the long-term if they reach “some kind of equilibrium” but achieving this is one of the big challenges faced by the country, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. Read more.

Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met defence minister Rajnath Singh amid the political crisis in the state triggered by the rebellion of Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of the state, Sachin Pilot and his 18 followers. Read more.

‘Cannot waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up next’: Sanju Samson working on his T20 batting

India batsman Sanju Samson has opened up on the dynamics of T20 cricket, elaborating how one needs to get on with things in a format as fickle at T20. Samson, who got his opportunities against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year, but couldn’t quite cash on, has revealed that he’s been working on the aspect of scoring runs quickly, something a batsman needs to be really good at to thrive as a successful T20 batsman. Read more.

Artist creates alien facehugger mask out of leather to protect him from Covid-19

A little creativity can go a long way into driving away the pandemic blues, especially since it helps in exploring the outside of the metaphorical box, and for a lot of us during this time, this is the most outside we can get! Read more.

Pune Police’s coffee inspired post has an important health message for all. Seen it yet?

Police departments across the nation, time and again, have employed creative measures to spread awareness about the pandemic. Case in point is this coffee-related post by Pune Police. Besides being witty, the tweet spreads awareness and drives home a message about the importance of wearing masks. Read more.

Watch- Kerala crash | The 2 other ‘dangerous airfields’ in India: Capt Ranganathan

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that Patna and Jammu are also ‘dangerous airfields’ and continue to operate despite flagging of safety issues. Watch video.