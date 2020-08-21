News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid Covid-19 crisis, Supreme Court allows prayer in 3 Jain Temples in Mumbai and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai amid Covid-19, cites Rath Yatra example

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed limited entry of devotees to three Jain temples in Mumbai’s Dadar, Chembur and Byculla on August 22 and 23 (Saturday and Sunday) to offer prayers on the occasion of Paryushan festival. Read more

Mumbai, neighbouring areas likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in next 24 hours: IMD

Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raighar and Palghar are likely to receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. An orange warning has been issued for the Vidarbha region for the next 48 hours, Deputy Director General of the IMD (Mumbai), KS Hosalikar, said. Read more

UP doctor feted for saving Indian Army officer’s life

In a rare gesture of gratitude, the mother of a colonel in the Indian Army honoured chest specialist Dr Anil Kapoor in an event organised at the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Thursday for saving the life of her son who was seriously injured in a road mishap recently. Read more

Amazon removes shirts with derogatory references to Kamala Harris

Online retail giant Amazon has removed shirts from its platform that featured derogatory references to Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee. Read more

Pooja Bhatt gets death threats, makes Instagram account private: ‘People hurl abuses and goad you to go die’

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private after receiving death and rape threats on social media. She says that if her fans wish to know what is happening in her life, they can send her follow requests.Read more

Lego launches bricks with Braille for children

Danish toymaker Lego is launching a new version of its iconic plastic bricks featuring Braille for the visually-impaired across seven countries. The bricks will have the same shape as the regular Lego bricks, but the studs on top are rearranged. Read more

The one in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox played pool and gave us major Friends flashbacks

If you’re a Friends fan (who isn’t), you probably remember how competitive Monica got during any game. Well, this video shared by both Courteney Cox, who played the character of Monica on the legendary series, and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel in it, is giving people similar Friends flashbacks. Read more

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announces JSW Group as team’s principal sponsor for upcoming season

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday announced JSW Group as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the upcoming season of the IPL to be held in UAE between September to November 2020. JSW Group comes in place of Daikin Air-Conditioning who had been the Delhi franchise’s Principal Sponsors since 2015. Read more

Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis