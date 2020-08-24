News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid Covid crisis, Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 24, 2020

Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) due to be held in September. Read more

93 detonators, bullets recovered from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

A joint team of the Odisha police and the BSF claims to have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repairing weapons in the Malkangiri district. Read more

‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal on Trump’s plasma therapy announcement

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal used the announcement by US President Donald Trump of using the plasma therapy against Covid-19, saying what Delhi did yesterday, America does today. Read more

Bengal Assembly session to be held in September with Covid-19 norms in place

Amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak , a session of the West Bengal Assembly will be held in September with all safety protocols in place, officials and sources from the assembly told news agency PTI. Read more

Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead

The updates about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are being keenly tracked across the world. The 36-year-old, who took over the reins in 2011 has skipped several public appearances in the last few months, giving rise to speculation that something is not right. Read more

Did a lot of hard work for 13 years: Ishant Sharma reacts after getting Arjuna Award

Reacting for the first after getting the prestigious Arjuna Award, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday said it’s a proud moment for him and his family. Read more

Covid-19: Anxiety and depression in teenagers on the downfall during pandemic, studies show

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not particularly beneficial to health, body and mind, to say the least. Even those who are not susceptible to getting infected like children and young adults, are caught up in the whirlwind of unprecedented changes. Read more

Europeans groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. in Switzerland. Video will make you want to dance

If you love Diljit Dosanjh’s track G.O.A.T. and have grooved to it at least a few times, then this video is sure to make you get up and dance all over again. Read more

Jio’s Cricket Plans to get you all IPL matches live this season

These special Jio Cricket Plans come with a year’s subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399 free.Indian Premier League (IPL) season is just around the corner and like last year, official streaming partner Hotstar has put the live matches behind a paywall. Read more

Watch| ‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row