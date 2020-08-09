News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah applauds Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is recovering from the Covid-19 infection at a private hospital in Gurugram, on Sunday, lauded the Centre’s move to put 101 items on embargo to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (self-reliant India movement) in defence production. Read more

Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli this week attempted to ignite a fresh row over Lord Ram’s birthplace, telling a delegation that he was convinced that Lord Ram was born in south Nepal’s Ayodhyapuri and not Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Read more

‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s Buddha ‘greatest Indians’ remark

Nepal on Sunday responded to external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s remarks that Gautam Buddha was one of the two greatest Indians for people around the world by saying historical and archaeological evidence shows the founder of Buddhism was born in Nepalese territory. Read more

Anil Kumble used to bowl bouncers, batsmen fended him like they’d do against Brett Lee: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar said batsmen at times used to fend Anil Kumble’s balls like they would do against Brett Lee, who was known for his express pace and often used to fight for the tag of being the fastest bowler of the world along with Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar. Read more

From Google Pixel 4a to Samsung Galaxy Note 20, top new phones launched this month

The month began with Google launching its much-awaited Pixel 4a smartphone after three months of delay owing to the pandemic. It was followed by Xiaomi introducing its Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India. Read more

Kangana Ranaut now attacks Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for their mediocrity’

Kangana Ranaut’s war with Bollywood actors--star kids or otherwise-- is far from over. The actor has now launched a mean attack at Ayushmann Khurrana, calling him a ‘chaploos outsider’. Read more

Travel plans coming soon? Make sure you pack these must-haves

While we are waiting with bated breath for the coronavirus pandemic to die down, all we can do is dream about the gorgeous landscapes that await us when we have the freedom to roam the corners of the world once again. Read more