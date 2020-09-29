News updates from Hindustan Times: Bombay High Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today

The Bombay high court will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on Tuesday. Both of them have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Read more

‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC asks J&K administration on Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government whether it proposes to continue the preventive detention of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the Centre to inform the top court about its proposal with regard to Mufti. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘I wish I was AB de Villiers’ - Virat Kohli lauds RCB star after win

While Virat Kohli has struggled to get going in this IPL, the same cannot be said about his RCB teammate AB de Villiers. The former South Africa captain on Monday played a handsome knock of 55 off 24 balls, including four fours and sixes. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas wish his kid brother Franklin on his birthday: ‘Miss you tons’. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have wished his younger brother, Franklin on his birthday. Both took to their respective Instagram handles to wish the youngest of Jonas siblings. Read more

Xiaomi launches Mi Watch Revolve for ₹10,999

Xiaomi has announced its first smartwatch in the country - the Mi Watch Revolve. The new smartwatch was unveiled today at Xiaomi’s Smart Living 2020 event that was streamed online. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an AMOLED display which comes with capacitative touch screen support. The smartwatch comes in two colours - Midnight Black and Chrome Silver. Read more

Diesel demand in doldrums in India, BPCL to up petrol imports

Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp will continue to import gasoline for the next few months as its crude processing is hit due to lower demand for diesel that accounts for 40%-45% of its product slate, its head of marketing A. K. Singh said. Read more

Ballerina skips rope while balancing on her toes. Video is captivating

The Internet has no shortage of clips that showcase individuals achieving incredible athletic feats. Whether it be skipping rope whilst wearing skates or performing bike stunts, the list is long and quite varied. Read more