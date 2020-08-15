News updates from Hindustan Times: Andhra Pradesh govt decides to develop Amaravati again and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:57 IST

After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan government decides to develop the city again

As the Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday extended status quo on the shifting of executive capital of the state from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam till August 27, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came out with a proposal to complete all the unfinished works in Amaravati and develop it as a metropolitan region. Read more

India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) soared to more than 2.52 million after 65,002 fresh cases and 956 deaths were reported in a single day, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday. The surge in numbers came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said three indigenous vaccine candidates are at different stages of testing in the country and that the government is waiting for a nod from researchers. Read more

‘Peaceful resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue unprecedented’: PM Modi

There has been a peaceful resolution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the way the people of the country have behaved is not only unprecedented but will also serve as an inspiration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi. Read more

New Zealand PM Ardern seen resisting call to delay September vote as Covid-19 flares up

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to decide by Monday whether a general election will go ahead on Sept. 19, with most analysts expecting her to resist opposition calls for a delay due to a flare up in coronavirus infections. Read more

Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship

After Vivo’s exit as title sponsors from the upcoming edition of IPL, the Indian cricket board has received expression of interest from at least five companies to step in for the UAE edition, from September 19 to November 8. Read more

Facebook integrates Messenger chats on Instagram in new update

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said the company plans to unify Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. We’re seeing the first evidence of this plan as Facebook merges Messenger on Instagram. There’s a new update on Instagram that changes the in-app messaging feature and merges it with Messenger. Read more

Mahindra Thar 2020 breaks cover, offers petrol engine and feature-rich cabin

Mahindra Thar 2020 was officially unveiled on Saturday after an eager wait in what is one of the cornerstone offerings in the Indian automotive calendar for 2020. Read more

Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, sister Shweta lead global prayer service for Sushant Singh Rajput. See pics, videos

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family have come together to offer prayers on the two-month anniversary of his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a video of a prayer service being held at their family home in Patna, Bihar. Read more

Happy Independence Day 2020: Real history of Indian flag and significance of its tricolour

Do you know how the tricolour or tiranga, as the national flag of India is popularly called, came into being before it was first hoisted at Red Fort on Independence Day? Do you really think that the saffron, green and white on our flag is divided on the basis of religions? Read more

Fan asks Sonu Sood for better Internet speed on mobile. His reply is hilarious

Sonu Sood has won several hearts for going above and beyond to help those who reach out to him. On Twitter, the actor is seen replying to many people who post about what they need help with. Form assisting people to go home to offering them things to make their lives better, the actor has tugged at heartstrings of many with his actions. Read more

Watch| Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake