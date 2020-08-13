News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam announces new Unlock rules with relaxations and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam announces new Unlock rules with relaxations on night curfew, travel from Aug 16

The Assam government on Thursday issued a fresh set of Unlock guidelines with relaxations on night curfew and inter-district movement. Read more

Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will soon travel to Saudi Arabia, a senior military official said on Thursday, confirming the visit that is seen as an effort by the Imran Khan government to mend ties with the kingdom is on the cards.Read more

‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out

A Chinese state-controlled tabloid close to the ruling Communist party has refused to carry the Indian embassy’s response to an interview of Pakistani Ambassador where the diplomat repeated Islamabad’s “lies and half-truths” about J&K. Read more

England vs Pakistan: 10 years and 259 days later, Fawad Alam plays a Test match again

When Pakistan announced its playing XI for the second Test match against England at Southampton, it brought an end to an almost 11-year long wait for Fawad Alam to represent his country in the longest format of the game. Read more

Amazon Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers

The good news is that Amazon fixed the bug as soon as it was reported. This means Alexa users can continue using their devices without any fear. Read more

Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘I pray CBI takes over so it’s investigated without any political agendas’

Actor Kriti Sanon wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kriti shared an Instagram Story on Thursday, hoping that the CBI takeover would mean that the investigation will be done free of political influence and agendas. Read more

11-year-old Nigerian boy, Anthony Mmesoma Madu, captivates the world with his ballet

Gracefully spinning among a group of dancers clad in pink, 11-year-old Anthony Mmesoma Madu stands out in black leggings, a white turtleneck and poise beyond his years. Read more

Watch | Will banning Chinese apps affect 5G in India? Ravi Shankar Prasad answers

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on whether the banning of Chinese apps will affect 5G in India. Speaking with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar in an exclusive interview, Prasad said there is a need to examine 5G in India as it is still evolving. “We have decided to allot 5G spectrum on a trial basis,” Prasad said. Watch the video here