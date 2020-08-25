News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Bihar resumes bus services after a month and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bus service resumes in Bihar after a month; masks, sanitisers compulsory for all

Bus services in Bihar resumed from Tuesday, a month after they were stopped amid the coronavirus pandemic, following a state transport department directive. Read more

Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools likely to remain shut

Unlock 4, the ongoing process to open up economic activities in India, will start from September 1. Unlock 4 will come at a time when India’s infection tally has ballooned to more than 3 million and over 58,000 people have died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Rhea Chakraborty’s friends defend her against Sushant Singh Rajput abetment allegations, say she gave up film offers to take care of him

Friends of actor Rhea Chakraborty have spoken about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, and the steps that the couple took together to get him treatment for his alleged mental illness. According to a HuffPost report, Rhea even turned down a couple of film offers to focus on being there for Sushant. The friends have not been named. Read more

Nokia 5.3 and C3 smartphones, Nokia 150 and 125 feature phones launched in India

HMD Global today launched four new Nokia devices in India. The lineup includes two smartphones and two feature phones - Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 smartphones, Nokia 125, Nokia 150. The feature phones go on sale starting today while the smartphones will be available to purchase in September. Read more

Doctor tweets pic of wrinkled hand after wearing PPE in humid climate. Tweeple post thank you messages

Frontline warriors, like medical professionals and emergency workers, have been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus. They have been working tirelessly in the toughest situations to help as many people as possible. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal’s bold violet sharara works its magic into fashion police’s hearts

Slaying on our social media feeds like a true diva, South sensation Kajal Aggarwal left fashionistas gushing over her latest photoshoot in designer Anita Dongre’s Aabida set. Raising the bar for ethnic dressing this festive week, Kajal’s sartorial elegance is once again talk of the town. Read more

Survey finds this EV to be the ‘most satisfying’ car across all age groups

Satisfaction derived from a car can be based on a host of different parameters but one car has managed to take the crown in a recent survey conducted among a varied base of respondents. Read more