News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: On Kashmir pitch, Pakistan told ‘citizens of India’ don’t need support and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:03 IST

On Kashmir pitch, Pakistan told ‘citizens of India’ don’t need support

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s threat of nuclear war is not statesmanship, India said on Saturday while exercising its right of reply to Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, adding that the country was home to 130 UN designated terrorists.

2 militants open fire on security forces in highway attack in Jammu

Two suspected militants exchanged fire with security forces on Batote-Doda highway in Ramban district on Saturday morning. Two suspicious men tried to stop a civil vehicle on NH244 in Batote. However, the driver was alert and didn’t stop the vehicle.

Jobless techie killed himself, family with poison bought online: Cops

The techie who was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore with his wife, son and daughter was apparently under stress after losing his job. The police found evidence of online purchase of sodium nitrate, which he probably used to kill his family and himself, police said on Friday.

Sikh US cop fatally shot at multiple times; ‘deeply grieved’, says India

An Indian-American Sikh police officer was shot at multiple times from behind and killed in “ruthless, cold-blooded way” during a traffic stop in Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a senior police official said Saturday.

How Shiv Sena is moving from urban to rural

Deviating from its conventional image of being an urban party, Shiv Sena is looking to woo rural voters in Maharashtra-- a traditional stronghold of the state’s opposition parties --Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The party also faces stiff competition in the region from its chief ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which made significant gains in the 2014 Assembly Elections.

Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: An exhaustive playlist of her 20 favourite tracks

Saturday marks the 90th birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. With more than 25,000 songs to her credit, Lata has sung songs around thirty-six regional Indian languages as per reports.

Rohit Sharma out for a duck in first match as red-ball opener

Rohit Sharma’s worst nightmares came true as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck on his first innings as a designated opener in red-ball cricket on day 3 of the three-day practice match between India’s Board President XI and South Africa at Vizianagaram on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 12:50 IST