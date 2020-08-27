e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Modi over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Modi over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odisha CM dials PM Modi, requests postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said. Read more

Uttar Pradesh girl drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi

A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was allegedly drugged and forced into flesh trade by a beauty parlour owner in Ramnagar area of Varanasi, police said, adding that the matter came to light on August 16 night when the girl managed to escape from the captivity and reached police outpost in Ramnagar and narrated her story. Read more

Kadha recipe: Bhagyashree credits this ‘home remedy’by mother-in-law that works magic on cold, cough and fever

The coronavirus pandemic saw people retreating to ayurvedic herbs and medicines to amp up their immunity system and Bollywood actor Bhagyashree too couldn’t help but share her guaranteed cure for treating cold. Read more

Messidependencia: At Barca, Lionel is a habit

It is difficult to put into words the influence of Lionel Andres Messi at Barcelona. Over the last decade and a half, the two names have become one—Messi is Barcelona, Barcelona is Messi. In that time, the Catalans have become used to seeing arguably the world’s greatest ever footballer spur them to a glut of trophies year after year. Read more

Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather

Democratic Party Vice President nominee Kamala Harris posted videos on social media site Twitter recalling her times in India and the walks along the beach with her grandfather. She said that her grandfather would often discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights. Watch more

tags
top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In