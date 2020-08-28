News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: SC rejects plea seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM.

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls

The Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking postponement of Bihar Assembly Elections to be held in October-November citing the coronavirus crisis. The court expressed confidence that the election commission must be considering all aspects before taking the decision to hold polls.

Cured patients testing positive for Covid-19 again due to ‘harmless residual virus’

"Residual virus" which can do no harm is responsible for at least at least 10 cases of patients testing positive for Covid-19 after being treated and cured in different hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, say experts.

Pranab Mukherjee under intensive care, continues to be in deep coma: Hospital

Former president Pranab Mukherjee is "under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction", the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said in a medical bulletin on Friday.

Esha Deol’s reply on Abhay Deol’s ‘caption this’ post is absolutely hilarious

If you ever came across 'caption this' posts on social media, then you may know that they often prompt people to share replies which are absolutely hilarious. Case in point, actor Esha Deol's reply on her cousin, actor Abhay Deol's Instagram post. There is a chance that her reply will make you laugh out loud and also prompt you to nod in agreement.

Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Aashram, on MX Player, is as inconsistent as Bobby Deol's accent. While the actor struggles to shrug off his urbane aura, the series — about one of those dhongi babas that you read about in the news — never fully lives up to the potential of its premise. It isn't as lurid as it should have been, but that doesn't stop it from being absolutely ludicrous.

Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, Andaman tribe test positive, rise of cases in Delhi for 11 days in a row, ICMR starts second all-India Sero Survey, rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals.