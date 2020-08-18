News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: SC rejects plea seeking transfer of contributions from PM Cares to disaster fund and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to disaster fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by an NGO seeking transfer of contributions in PM CARES Fund to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The NDRF is a statutory fund created under Section 46 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Read more

Former RSS ideologue Govindacharya wants parliamentary probe in workings of social media platforms

Political parties should bury their differences and shed double speak on the issue of data sovereignty and right to privacy; to come up with solutions to the problems of social media platforms being largely unregulated and unchecked said KN Govindacharya, a former Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary and an RSS ideologue on Monday. Read more

Can you identify these two Indian legends for #TuesdayBrainTeaser? It’s easy

When it comes to a good puzzle, trust people on Twitter to not back off from it. Tweeple are usually raring to go with their thinking caps on whenever a nice head-scratcher comes their way. And thanks to IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra they have a new one this week. Read more

‘We were all awestruck’: When MS Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur during 2008 Test series

Former India captain MS Dhoni was known to be cool as a cucumber on the cricket field. In some of the most tense situations during a game, where some of the best captains would tend to crumble, Dhoni showed extreme patience and calm to make some tough decisions and lead his team to wins. Read more

Ducati Panigale V2 to launch in India on August 26

After a lot of speculation surrounding the arrival of Panigale V2 in India, Ducati on Tuesday announced the launch details of the new sports bike which will go on sale on August 26. Needless to say, the Italian premium bike maker is going to conduct a digital launch on its social media platforms for obvious reasons. Read more

Here’s the secret behind South Korean actor Ha Ji-won youthful skin at 42

As we progress towards a world of 8k resolution videos and television, there is constant pressure on celebrities to look flawless and that gets progressively more difficult with age. This, however, is no problem for the South Korean actor, Ha Ji-won. The 42-year-old actor incredibly manages to look like she is still in her 20s. Read more

Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, authority’s plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, pandemic’s impact on tourism, vaccine deal. Watch the full video for more details.