News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways seal new roles for top officers of restructured railway board and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST

Railways seal new roles for top officers of restructured railway board

As part of its exercise to merge railways services and restructuring the railway board, the Centre has finalised the work allocation of its restructured Railway Board, with the Chairman and CEO in charge of key divisions including safety, human resources, security and infrastructure portfolios.

Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB

Actor Rhea Chakroborty and her brother Showik have approached the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for bail as their pleas were rejected by the Magistrate court on Wednesday.

Delhi shatters its record of coronavirus infections with new 4,000 cases, breaches 2-lakh mark

Shattering its own record, Delhi on Wednesday recorded highest ever Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally past the two lakh mark, sparking fears of second wave in the national capital.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma hits a huge six in practice as ball hits a moving bus; Mumbai Indians share video - WATCH

Mumbai Indians are back in practice mode after spending some quality time at the beach in Abu Dhabi and it is captain Rohit Sharma who is leading the charge. In a new video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit can be seen practising under lights.

Rahul Pandita slams Kangana Ranaut for comparing herself to Kashmiri Pandits after demolition of office: ‘Do not belittle our tragedy’

Rahul Pandita, journalist and writer of the film Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits, has lashed out at Kangana Ranaut after she likened herself to Kashmiri Pandits. He wrote that she could not comprehend their pain 'from the demolition of a wall' in her office.

Manish Malhotra’s 30 years of Bollywood fashion: Urmila Matondkar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other iconic looks

From Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela, to Kareena Kapoor's Poo in K3G, to Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Manish Malhotra has been the force behind some of the most iconic Bollywood fashion looks in recent times. Here's a look at some of the most iconic ones.

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker Israel-UAE deal | Watch

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work "for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East."