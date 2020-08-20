e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: At Chinese-Pak foreign ministers meet, India likely to be key topic of discussion and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: At Chinese-Pak foreign ministers meet, India likely to be key topic of discussion and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue was held in March, 2019.
The last China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue was held in March, 2019.(AP file photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan

Fraught ties with India, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the Covid-19 pandemic will likely be key topics of discussion at a strategic dialogue between Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi and Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the sunny south China province of Hainan on Thursday and Friday. Read more

Bihar education clerk killed for detecting irregularities in teachers recruitment, three nabbed

Bihar police on Thursday claimed that Gopalganj-based education clerk Ajai Rai was murdered last month by people involved in fraudulent appointments to teachers’ posts since he had unearthed the fraud. The police claimed breakthrough in the case with the arrest of three suspected criminals including two sharp shooters from Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Woman and minor daughter beaten up, six arrested after video goes viral

A middle-aged woman and her daughter were allegedly beaten up for half-an-hour by six members of a family in full public view in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said. The police registered an FIR late night on Wednesday against Hardeen Raikwar, Baba Raikwar, Dalpu Ahirwar and three women, all residents of Guna village of the district after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Read more

Nepalese labour shortage amid Covid curbs, strained ties upsets Himachal’s apple cart

The Covid-19 pandemic has left apple growers of Himachal Pradesh struggling with challenges of high labour cost due to shortage and strict curbs. With apple picking underway in the lower hill areas of the state, orchard owners are scouting for skilled Nepalese workers, who form the backbone of the Rs 4,500-crore apple economy. Read more

Observe Muharram in simple manner, processions not allowed, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid-19 crisis

The Maharashtra government has issued a circular saying Muharram should be observed in a simple manner and that processions will not be allowed in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. Read more

MS Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a heartfelt letter that he had written to Dhoni. Read more

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: SC refuses to stay exam, asks students to file fresh plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct compartment exams for students of Class X and Class XII. The Court allowed the petitioner students to file a fresh petition challenging the August 6 decision of the Board rejecting their representation to cancel the examinations. Read more

Urban Cruiser, Toyota’s take on Brezza, to get Li-ion battery for efficiency

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is betting big on Urban Cruiser, its version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and has confirmed that the compact SUV will feature advanced Li-ion battery with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for enhanced fuel efficiency, in auto transmission variants. Read more

Kamala Harris mentions her ‘chithis’ in her Democratic Convention speech, Twitter can’t keep calm

Kamala Harris took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 19. In her speech, the US Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee emphasised the importance of her family in shaping her overall outlook as a person and as a leader. Read more

After Alaya F, Malaika Arora shares ‘trick or tip’ about the benefits of coffee on skin health, reducing dark circles, cellulite

The coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown may have us bored and cooped up at home, but the one good thing it did was make us more self reliant. Be it learning how to cook or to groom oneself, our new reality has forced us to be completely independent, as any form of contact could lead to possible contamination. Read more

Watch| ‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination 

tags
top news
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In