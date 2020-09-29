News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: BJP plans farm outreach to counter opposition’s campaign and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP plans farm outreach to counter Oppn’s drive

To counter the opposition’s campaign against farm laws enacted by the central government, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning an outreach to farmers that will include door-to-door Atmanirbhar Kisan (Self-Reliance Farmers) campaigns in rural India, public rallies, press conferences and social media broadcasts. Read more

Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers

As the world races to develop a potential vaccine against coronavirus (Covid-19), the Union health ministry has launched an online portal about Covid-19 with all the latest information on the coronavirus disease. Read more

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma explains why he didn’t send Ishan Kishan to bat in Super Over

The Indian Premier League 2020 continued to live up to the moniker of possibly being the best T20 league in the World with another nail-biting thriller on Monday. Match 10 of the season, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians ended in a tie, (already the second of the season) with Virat Kohli’s RCB eventually pipping Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in a Super Over. Read more

Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is turning out to be quite thrilling. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) had a face-off on Monday night in a nail-biting match that extended till the Super Over. Read more

Microsoft 365 suffers major outage, multiple services like Outlook, Teams stops working for users

Roughly about four hours ago, Microsoft announced on Twitter that a recent change it had introduced lead to a major outage that affected users’ access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams. Read more