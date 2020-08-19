e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Body’s immune system insights a boost against coronavirus disease and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(REUTERS)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19

Does getting Covid-19 once give the patient immunity to the disease? If so, how long does it last? Is the immunity robust enough to fend off the pathogen even in a highly contagious space? And, does the level of protection vary depending on how strong or mild the infection was? Read more

Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR

India’s cancer cases could increase by 12% in the next five years, with 1.5 million people projected to suffer from the non-communicable disease by 2025, up from 1.39 million in 2020, according to data based on current trends from the cancer report by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Read more

Failure teaches you more than success: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues has largely been her usual buzzing self even during the phase of prolonged pause. Not only did the Mumbai teen train with her father-cum-coach with a plastic ball inside her building premises during the lockdown, the multi-talented India cricketer also turned host, along with teammate Smriti Mandhana, for a chat show on social media. Read more

What actually happens in Zoom meetings? Harsh Goenka shares hilariously relatable tweet

Working and studying from home have become a big part of many people’s lives since the outbreak of the pandemic. Video conferencing service, Zoom, has become a part of people’s routines. Now business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared an image of a pie chart mapping the things which go on during an online meeting. The chart may seem highly relatable for those who’re using Zoom regularly. Read more

World Photography Day 2020: History, significance, and evolution of the photograph

A picture is worth more than a thousand words; it is a means of personal expression and the appreciation of it, all at the same time. A photograph has the ability to capture feelings, ideas, experiences, moments in time, and immortalize them forever. And as it can convey these expressions faster, and occasionally more effectively than words, it has become one of the primary modes of communication in the digital world. Read more

Delhi’s EV policy touted to boost sales of electric two wheelers

The electric vehicle policy notified by the Delhi government is expected to provide faster adoption of electric two-wheelers and offer long-term benefits to the entire industry, ratings agency Icra said on Tuesday. Read more

Apple plans to launch ‘Made in India’ iPhone in mid-2021: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to locally produce the iPhone 12 series in India. The new ‘Made in India’ iPhone 12 models will be ready by the middle of next year, according to a Business Standard report. Read more

