News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: India added 461,587 Covid-19 cases in a week, recovery rate nears 80% and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:57 IST

India added 461,587 Covid-19 cases in a week, recovery rate nears 80%

India added more than 460,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and over 6,000 people died in the last week, taking its tally past 5.3 million, data from the Union health ministry data shows. There are 428,324 patients of the viral disease who have recovered between Monday and Saturday morning, according to the health ministry.

Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam

The monsoon has gone missing from all of north and north-west India in September , and the heat and humidity the region is witnessing may last for the rest of the season, with experts blaming the monsoon trough from Bay of Bengal travelling in a westerly direction instead of the usual north-westerly one for this.

Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution

Some countries, including India, have recently re-confirmed re-infection using genome sequencing to demonstrate that the second infection was caused by genetically distinct Sars-CoV-2 virus, which has made depending on “a nice big epidemic” – in the words of UK pandemic advisor Graham Medley – to end the public health emergency not just facetious but very stupid.

PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers of seven states next week to review the Covid-19 situation in country.

IPL 2020: CSK beat MI by 5 wickets in Game 1

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians posted 162/9 in 20 overs with Saurabh Tiwary top scoring with 42 runs. Lungi Ngidi was the most successful CSK bowler with figures of 3/38. CSK won the match with 4 balls to spare as Faf Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 58. The star of the match for CSK was Ambati Rayudu, who scored 71 runs in just 48 balls.

Actor accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, he says all claims are baseless

A Bollywood actor late on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. In an interview, she mentioned that the incident happened during the making of Bombay Velvet. Anurag later took to Twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless.

Face masks: Check out which coverings offer sufficient protection and which do not work against Covid-19

As face masks become the new fashion accessory and the most effective tool in the battle against coronavirus, it is important that you opt for a covering which offers sufficient protection. Read on to know about the best and worst face coverings.

Take a trip down memory lane with these ‘nostalgic mood’ recommendations by Amazon Prime India

One’s favourite childhood shows and movies can easily teleport them to simpler times. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then this post by Amazon Prime India’s may seem like a perfectly designed time machine to you.

Amazfit Band 5 with SpO2 monitor, 15-day battery life launched

Amazfit has launched a new fitness tracker that looks quite similar to the Mi Band 5. The Amazfit Band 5 has been made official in the US, and it comes packed with an array of features including an SpO2 monitor.

