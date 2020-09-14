News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: MHA to answer questions on nationwide lockdown in Parliament monsoon session and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament monsoon session: MHA to answer questions on nationwide lockdown

When Parliament meets on Monday for the 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will face questions on various issues. Read more

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition set to launch on Sep 23 as Samsung announces another Galaxy Unpacked event

It’s official. Samsung will host a new Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23. The event title ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ is an obvious hint at the launch of rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Samsung has earlier held two similar virtual events to launch Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 premium phones. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘MS Dhoni depends a lot on him’ - Ajit Agarkar hopes CSK fast bowler maintains fitness levels

In the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are a little depleted in their squad. In such a scenario, the role of the existing players become all the more important for the team. From the time CSK have landed in the UAE, they’ve landed in hot waters. Read more

Audi RS models with plug-in hybrid system is not about if but when

In a fast changing world, traditional automotive giants are having to change their strategy to not just stay ahead of the curve but to also stay relevant. Read more

Tahira Kashyap eats cake off ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana’s face in special birthday picture. See here

Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a special birthday post for husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann turned 36 on Monday. Read more

A productive Parliament

Parliament convenes today after a long period in what will be a shortened monsoon session which will last till October 1. While the pandemic has prevented the full functioning of many institutions, Parliament is the most important one and it is imperative that its functionaries meet with adequate precautions to discuss the many issues the country faces, and legislate on several pending laws. Read more

Wisconsin school teacher shares back-to-school rendition of FRIENDS theme song, netizens love it

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way”- any Friends fan will recognise this line. I’ll Be There For You, by The Rembrandts, is the theme song for the popular sitcom and a fan has probably heard it a million times. However, tweaking the lyrics, a Winconsin school teacher has dropped an amazing version of the song that has grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more