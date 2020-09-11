News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Petition in SC over data protection in UPI platforms and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:49 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Plea in Supreme Court over data protection in UPI platforms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have permitted Amazon, Google and Facebook/ WhatsApp to participate in the unified payments interface (UPI) ecosystem without scrutiny and in violation of UPI guidelines and RBI regulations, Member of Parliament (MP) Binoy Viswam said in a petition before the Supreme Court, claiming that this was putting sensitive financial data of Indians at huge risk. Read more

Android 11 (Go edition) for entry-level phones announced, here’s what’s new

Google announced the rollout of Android 11 earlier this week. It has now unveiled the latest iteration of its Android Go platform, Android 11 (Go edition). Google launched Android Go back in 2018 and the OS touched its 100 million active user mark earlier this year. Read more

How will BCCI save this domestic season from peril?

The Indian Premier League, so lucrative and pivotal for BCCI’s finances, gets underway in the UAE next weekend after a five-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

‘How to fight coronavirus?’ Delhi Police’s post has the answer

Police forces around the nation have been using their social media presence to spread important health information. This post by the Delhi Police is no different and conveys an essential message in a witty way regarding how one can prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Read more

Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Justice is yet to be served’

Pataakha actor Radhika Madan has shared a widely circulating post about why supporting Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t indicate disrespecting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that she wants justice for the Chhichhore actor but is also left heartbroken on seeing Rhea being “treated inhumanly”. Read more

Nargis Fakhri dances at golden hour in a Bohemian maxi dress and we can’t take our eyes off

Floral fashion and girl-next-door styles are here to stay as Bollywood divas simply can’t have enough of them. Those looking to upgrade their impeccable wardrobe this fall season can take a leaf out of Rockstar actor, Nargis Fakhri’s book or rather social media posts. Read more

‘Don’t drag my name’: Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut’s alleged drug links

Kangana ranaut’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links. “I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up. I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name being dragged. I have had my struggle, I am working hard, please don’t drag my name here. I was ridiculed when I came out in 2016 and spoke my heart out. I have been hounded by media, please don’t drag me into this. I have fought depression and I don’t deserve this,” he said. Watch more