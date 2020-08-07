News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Adverse weather condition slowing down rescue ops at Idukki landslide site, says Kerala CM and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister has said that adverse weather condition is slowing down rescue operations in Kerala's Idukki district where 15 people have died and around 50 are feared trapped under the debris of a massive landslide. He, however, added that the rescue ops will continue overnight.

Bid to debate Kashmir ends in India spotlighting Pak patronage to D-company at UNSC

India put international spotlight on Pakistan's continued patronage to terrorism and terrorist organizations with a special mention to the D-Company-- headed by Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim—during a debate at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor urge people to be ‘vocal for local’

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers to India. From Prime Minister Modi to Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, the biggest names urged people to value handmade products, to appreciate the culture behind handloom and to support local artisans.

‘If Rhea Chakraborty evades ED’s questions today, she can also be arrested’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. Now, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that she could get arrested if she tries to evade ED's questions.

Dad’s words to daughter on how to get back up after a fall are a lesson for all. Will Smith shares video

It is no lie that most parents do a lot for their children. From bringing them into this world to gearing them up for greatness, it all seems to be part and parcel of parenthood. This dad is no exception to that rule. His motivational conversation with his daughter and their subsequent actions may hit you right in the feels.

‘Quarantined investigation, not me’: Bihar officer probing Sushant’s death

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined here after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state.