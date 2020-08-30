News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration

Work on the long-delayed strategic all-weather Atal Rohtang Tunnel that will connect Manali to Lahaul and Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh throughout the year has been completed and will be ready for inauguration in two weeks, officials aware of the development said.

Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry

India reported around 78,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, as the number of active viral infection cases climbed to 7,65,302 until Saturday night, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case

Police in Lucknow, probing the killing of an Indian Railway officer’s wife and teenage son on Saturday allegedly by his 14-year-old daughter, are puzzled by scribbled notes in her notebook, plastic skulls, scary pictures and a sad emoji drawn on her bedroom wall, officials privy to the investigation said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak

State-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till September 30, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday. In the fresh guidelines for the lockdown, all places of worship, hotels and resorts are allowed to re-open. As of Sunday, Tamil Nadu has 52,726 active cases taking the cumulative tally to 3,55,727.

‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul Gandhi’s new video series trailer

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a new series of videos to talk about the Centre’s handling of the Indian economy after attacking the government over the border standoff with China in July.

Watch: PM Modi hails Army dogs who sniff out bombs, says adopt Indian breeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contribution of canine units in national security and disaster response. He began with invoking the work of Vida and Sophie, two dogs who were recently felicitated with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards. Vida, a labrador deployed with the canine unit at Army’s Northern Command, has helped find 5 mines and 1 grenade buried underground.

Disha Patani takes Kokilaben’s place in recreated ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video as she grills her two dogs, watch

Disha Patani has shared her own version of the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video. While the actor plays Kokilaben, her two dogs play Gopi and Rashi in the hilarious video.

‘Back to Hogwarts’: Potterheads get robes and wands ready as ‘classes’ resume in wizarding world

September 1 is a momentous day in the Wizarding World, as it marks the day that Hogwarts students return to school for the new term and this year, you can be among the students boarding the Hogwarts Express.

