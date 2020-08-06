News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Delhi records 1,299 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 1,41,531 and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi adds 1,299 new Covid-19 cases as threat of dengue looms over 30 patients

National capital Delhi on Thursday added 1,299 new cases of Covid-19 taking the infection count to 1,41,531 while the death toll touched 4,059, the state health department data indicated. Read more

‘Babar Azam has totally shifted Joe Root out of the way’: Michael Vaughan on Test cricket’s ‘Fab 4’

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has become the talk of the town after his flamboyant knock in the first Test against England on Wednesday. Babar slammed an unbeaten 69 runs off 100 balls on Day 1 of the first Test at Old Trafford. He has been getting plaudits from all over the cricket community for his exquisite knock which consisted of 11 boundaries. Read more

Underargument: Lingerie brand that ‘blindly’ picks its models based on their stories, not their looks

At this turning point in history, we are seeing a major change in the fashion industry when it comes to the representation of different types of people on mass media. To further shift the dynamic of online representation, Maïna Cissé, the founder of a lingerie brand ‘The Underargument’, has come up with a foolproof method of casting their models which guarantees diversity without being purposefully so. Read more

Sameer Sharma had shared moving note on mental health after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘A pain so unbearable yet inexplicable’

Actor Sameer Sharma, who was found dead at his home on Thursday at the age of 44, had shared excerpts from a book to spread awareness about depression post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sameer captioned the post, “Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput.” Read more

Timex brings back the 80s with the TM80 PAC-MAN

Celebrating 40 years of Pac-Man, Timex has gotten us feeling all warm and nostalgic about the 80s with the TM80 PAC-MAN digital watch. Join us as we take a closer look. Read more

‘I am taking the kitten home’: Man rescues cat amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai

A heartwarming video of a man rescuing a kitten amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. There are also several who are applauding the man for his actions and rightly so. Read more

J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The news was announced a day after incumbent LG Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation. He quit on the anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Read more