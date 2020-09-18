News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: DRI official injured after being shot by gold smugglers and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:07 IST

DRI official critically hurt after he was shot by gold smugglers, 5.5 kg of gold seized

A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official was critically injured after he was shot by gold smugglers in Jodhpur on Friday morning, officials said. Read more

ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached three hotels in Delhi worth Rs 100 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank fraud, officials familiar with the development said. Read more

Esha Gupta makes fans’ jaws drop in awe as she pulls off Upavistha Konasana neatly in latest fitness picture

Encouraging fans to prioritise health and fitness with her regular Yoga posts on social media throughout COVID-19 quarantine, actor Esha Gupta made jaws drop as she neatly pulled off Upavistha Konasana this Friday. Giving netizens the right workout boost ahead of the weekend, Esha flaunted pulling off the Yoga asana effortlessly in her latest fitness picture. Read more

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare movie review: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkana Sen Sharma are in search of their shining stars

After battling the world for Lipstick Under My Burkha, Alankrita Shrivastava got a relatively easier release for Dolly Kitty Aur Chamkakte Sitare. After a big debut at the Busan International Film Festival last year, the film was to arrive in Indian movie theatres this year. But a pandemic later, Dolly and Kitty’s stars have descended upon our Netflix accounts. Good for us because of all things, Dolly Kitty Aur Chamkakte Sitare is not worth catching the coronavirus for. Read more

This tweet may remind you of your grandma for the sweetest reason

Grandparents play a really huge and beautiful role in a kid’s life, especially their growing up years. From showering us with love to protecting us from mom and dad’s scolding to advocating for an extra hour of playtime for us to spoiling us with our favourite things to eat, grandparents pamper their grandkids in every way possible. Read more

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry – All you need to know

When it comes to IPL rivalries, nothing tops the one shared by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two most successful IPL franchises have made for some wonderful one-on-one contests from the very first edition of the IPL 12 years ago. Read more

Watch: BJP’s Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress’ ‘Himachal ka chokra’ counter

A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant attempts to question PM CARES fund and said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund created by then Prime Minister Nehru had not even been registered till now. Watch more