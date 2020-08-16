News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Parliament readies for monsoon session with tool to kill viruses and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:59 IST

‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation in the air-conditioning system, 10 display screens for live proceeding, placards to indicate name of parties, earmarked seats for top leaders and special cables linking Houses — an overhaul in logistics and infrastructure will support the Indian Parliament when it meets for the monsoon session amid Covid.

‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

Minister Shyam Rajak in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls

There’s a strong buzz in Patna that the industry minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet may resign ahead of the upcoming state polls, however the minister maintains that he is with the party.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says Rahul Gandhi’s attack on RSS, BJP relies on a myth, asks a counter question

Senior BJP leader and Union minister for electronics and information technology and communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Sunday launched a counter attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the BJP and RSS spread fake news and hatred using social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate.

Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks

Heavy rain in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh since Friday has left many villages marooned with overflowing streams and rivulets while several colonies in the urban areas witnessing heavy water logging on Sunday.

Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’

It’s not easy to capture what MS Dhoni means to cricket — he was not the greatest of batsmen, but could be the most effective; he wasn’t the safest of wicketkeepers, but came up with game-changing dismissals; nor was he, despite his phenomenal success, the most talismanic of captains.

