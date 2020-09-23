News updates from Hindustan Times: Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:47 IST

Bharat Biotech inks licencing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine

Bharat Biotech, a leading vaccine and bio-therapeutics manufacturer, has inked a licencing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, the US, for a single dose intranasal vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has fronted Pakistan’s exercise to create a province in disputed Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in the occupied Northern Areas, holding a quiet meeting with the country’s politicians on the topic before a minister went public with Islamabad’s plans last week. Read more

Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far

With the passage of 25 bills and introduction of six others, Rajya Sabha records showed 100% productivity during the monsoon session that was held amid the Covid-19 pandemic and adjourned sine die on Wednesday. Read more

Mumbai to receive more rainfall in next 6 hours; NDRF teams on standby

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted more rainfall for Mumbai, which is witnessing flood-like situation in several areas due to incessant downpour since Tuesday night. Read more

IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out of tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday suffered a huge blow as their Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of IPL 2020 with an ankle injury, the franchise announced. Marsh hurt his ankle while bowling in SRH’s IPL 2020 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain drug habit: Rhea Chakraborty in bail plea

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput “took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit.” Rhea is currently lodged at Byculla Jail, after being arrested for procuring drugs for the late actor, whom she was dating at the time of his death. Read more

How Ayushmann Khurana’s quirky, eccentric and unique style has evolved through the years

Ayushmann Khurrana proves he is a fashion icon, no matter what style he chooses to wear. Whether it is his not-so-subtle taste in casuals or completely unique and often extravagant formals; it is next to impossible to ignore the Gulabo Sitabo actor whenever he chooses to make an appearance. Read more

Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe launched in India at ₹1.20 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched the new GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe in India starting at ₹1.20 crore. Read more

