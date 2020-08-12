News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Two days after the Congress high command brokered peace between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Wednesday that the horse-trading politics of BJP has been defeated. Read more

‘In haste to launch new projects’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at CM over another bridge fiasco

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar over the collapse of the approach path to the newly inaugurated Bangra Ghat Mahasetu bridge in Gopalganj. Read more

Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh

Two light combat helicopters, produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, have been deployed in the Ladakh sector to support the Indian Air Force at short notice amid the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), HAL said in a statement on Wednesday. Read more

Rajasthan peace deal done, 4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold

The breakthrough came after Pilot met with the Congress top brass, including former party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Read more

‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Stuart Broad reacts after father and match referee Chris Broad slaps fine for code of conduct breach

After England’s ‘Barmy Army’ supporters group tweeted the news of his sanction on Tuesday, Stuart Broad said of his father Chris: “He’s off the Christmas card & present list.” Read more

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata on his cancer diagnosis: ‘God has yet again chosen to test us’

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, has issued a statement after it was revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer on Tuesday. She said that the family has faced testing times in the past as well, and that she is confident that ‘this too shall pass’. Read more

Everything new that’s coming to Google Meet, Classroom to make online learning better

Since the pandemic started and all classes were canceled, students and teachers have come up with innovative ways of using Google tools to optimise online learning. Google is now adding more features to make things better for them. Read more

Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary: Remembering Father of the Indian Space Program and ISRO’s founder on his 101st birthday

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb remembers ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai on his 101st birth anniversary; Skyroot Aerospace celebrates by successful test firing of upper stage rocket engine. Read more