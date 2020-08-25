News updates from Hindustan Times: BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:58 IST

BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city

After using over 72,000 of the one lakh rapid antigen kits obtained in the first week of July, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now plans to procure 50,000 more kits by September, as it looks to ramp up testing from next week. Read more

Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%

The Covid-19 positivity rate has started rising again in Delhi, with 7.4% of all tests conducted in the last week coming back positive, the highest this number has touched in over a month, suggesting that Delhi may be facing a fresh challenge to control an outbreak it had contained to a considerable extent. Read more

Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago

Informal deliberations over the need for reforms within the Congress party started at least five months ago at a dinner hosted by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, several Congressmen who were his guests have confirmed to HT -- a disclosure that highlights that the letter sent to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by 23 leaders was in the making for some time. Read more

Apple starts assembling iPhone SE 2020 in India

Apple has begun assembling its latest iPhone SE 2020 in India. The phone is being assembled by its manufacturing partner Wistron in Bengaluru. The move is likely to help Apple avoid a 20% import tax on smartphones. Read more

‘Dalai Lama’s security being increased in Himachal Pradesh’: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s security is being tightened following the detention of two persons who were allegedly tracking his movement on the directions of Chinese national Charlie Peng. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks Kangana Ranaut to ‘stay strong, fight on’, actor thanks her ‘for squashing all rumours against me’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and, by extension, the family of the late actor, for acknowledging her role in advocating the case of Sushant’s death. Read more

‘Winter is coming’: Health experts suggest what to do as another coronavirus wave expected in the cold season

Even though many countries are still reeling under the first wave of coronavirus and fail to curb the escalating number of infected people, health experts warn of another wave which may be triggered in winters ahead of vaccine creation. Read more