News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy

This overrides the offset policy that required foreign vendors to invest in the country to boost indigenous capabilities at least 30% (it could go up to 50%) of the value of all contracts worth more than Rs 300 crore awarded to them. Read more

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws

The opposition party is citing the BJP government’s move in 2015 when it asked party-ruled states to bring their own laws to override the land acquisition act of 2013 passed during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure for boosting infrastructure development. Read more

Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice

For the second consecutive year, the residence of Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Krishna riverfront at Vundavalli in Amaravati is facing a submergence threat due to heavy inflow into the river from upstream. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He’s a captain in the making’ - KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul showcased his talent with the bat when he hammered an unbeaten 132 runs in 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. Read more

Nokia 5.3 review: This phone has a lot of catching up to do

Nokia 5.3 is the latest offering from HMD Global in India. But the phone faces stiff competition from its growing rivals. Read more

Jeff Daniels interview: The Comey Rule star discusses if the show can sway the US elections, spell doom for Donald Trump

Jeff Daniels, who plays former FBI director James Comey in the miniseries The Comey Rule, discusses if the show can have an impact on the mind of American voters ahead of the US presidential elections. Read more

Will Covid-19 pandemic normal become just plain normal?

One feature of the Covid-19 Era is how much the standard ways of seeing and doing things have been remixed and turned upside down. The obvious question is then whether people will decide to make these new arrangements permanent or return to the old. Read more